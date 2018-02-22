Williams Lake and District Chamber celebrates its Business Excellence Awards in October 2017. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Celebrating BC Chamber Week in Williams Lake

As B.C. celebrates Chamber Week 2018, swing by the Tourism Discovery Centre on Friday Feb. 23 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. for refreshments and network with dignitaries and other members.

February 19, 2018 marks the beginning of Chamber of Commerce week in British Columbia, an opportunity for the over 125 Chambers of Commerce in the province to showcase their true grit, business insight, and sense of community.

Chambers, and their members, are the people who power BC. Whether that means acting as a cheerleader or loyal advocate on behalf of our members or stepping in at the right moment with a best-fit benefit or tailored resource, Chambers and Boards of Trade have been supporting businesses in BC for well over a century, and this week is all about celebrating that fact. The importance of Chambers and Boards of Trade are also recognized by our local and provincial governments, with the Province of British Columbia once again issuing an official proclamation to celebrate the week.

Every day, Chambers actively strengthen local businesses through networking events, mentorship opportunities, professional development activities, and community engagement. Whether hosting events and business awards, supporting young entrepreneurs, or organizing unique travel experiences for companies interested in learning more about different international markets, Chambers know what’s on BC’s mind. Chambers have their finger on the pulse of business and can provide keen insight when advocating the government on the important issues that face their members.

This year, we celebrate the success of some of the Chambers advocacy efforts. For example, the provincial government has reinstated the small business tax benefit for Credit Unions. In many communities, credit unions are the only source of local business financing. Keeping the credit union tax rate low ensure sufficient dollars flow into community businesses, allowing new and established businesses to secure investment dollars.

Another example is the phase-out of the PST charged on electricity bills for businesses. This will translate into immediate savings for business owners, allowing them to invest back into their own operations. Whether you’re a mining company or a dry cleaner – this will make a difference.

Chambers’ knowledge of their members, their local economy, and their communities helped form advocacy efforts around amending ALR regulations to provide much-needed balance for B.C. farmers and small businesses, particularly in the craft brewery and distillery industries. We can all raise a glass (of craft beer or cider) to that!

These types of changes support economic growth and create jobs for many businesses and entrepreneurs in the province and cannot be done without the insight provided by the Chambers of Commerce in BC.

As B.C. celebrates Chamber Week 2018, swing by the Tourism Discovery Centre on Friday Feb. 23 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. for refreshments and network with dignitaries and other members.

Help us celebrate the many ways chambers support local business, strengthen communities, and grow the people who power B.C.

Read More: Chamber executive director retiring on a positive note

Previous story
Mixed messages on B.C.’s efforts to cool hot housing market

Just Posted

Cold snap coming to an end in the Cariboo

One more night of cold weather before it warms up

Loaded logging truck plunges down steep embankment

Driver said to be OK following crash

Fire department reminding public to keep hydrants clear of snow

The fire department is asking all homeowners not to deposit excess snow around fire hydrants.

Suspects sought in mall altercation

Williams Lake police dog tries to find track of fleeing suspects

4-H members take to the slopes and prep speeches

4-H leader Linda Bartsch recieves award for Outstanding Volunteer Leader

VIDEO: Top 10 B.C. budget highlights

The NDP is focusing on childcare, affordable housing and speeding up the elimination of MSP premiums

WATCH: Vancouver Island family builds eight-foot igloo in their yard

Sunday snowfall on the mid-Island leads to all-day family activity

Three new judges appointed to B.C. Supreme Court

Two spots filled in Vancouver, one in New Westminster

BCHL Today: Merritt’s Buckley nets scholarship and Vees slam Salmon Arm

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Crowns asks for more time in case of Victoria man charged with double murder of young sisters

Andrew Berry’s next court appearance will be in three weeks to set a date for trial to begin

B.C. MP invites convicted terrorist to Trudeau reception in India

Jaspal Atwal was convicted of trying to assassinate an Indian cabinet minister

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Women’s ice hockey team loses first Olympic game in 20 years

Team Canada added two silvers and a bronze to their total

Canadian support split on Trans Mountain pipeline debate: Poll

Angus Reid poll surveying Canadians on pipeline stance finds no clear winner

Tired of ‘big city life’? One-stoplight town hosts contest to lure in city slickers

Contest by BC Rural Centre hopes to attract city folks to a small town in the Kootenays

Most Read