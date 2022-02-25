Saanich has opened nominations for the 2020 Enviromental Awards on March 5. (Black Press Media file photo)

Canfor plans to sell forest tenure in Mackenzie region of B.C. to two First Nations

Canfor has also agreed to sell its Mackenzie site, plant and equipment to Peak Renewables.

Canfor Corp. has signed a letter of intent to sell its forest tenure in the Mackenzie region of British Columbia to two First Nations.

The Vancouver-based company says the sale of its rights to manage the forest and harvest timber to the McLeod Lake Indian Band and Tsay Keh Dene Nation is subject to approval from the provincial government.

Canfor has also agreed to sell its Mackenzie site, plant and equipment to Peak Renewables.

The combined price of the two agreements is $70 million.

Canfor CEO Don Kayne said the company is pleased that the sale will allow the two First Nations to grow their leadership in the forest economy and advance stewardship values for the benefit of their communities.

Chief Johnny Pierre of the Tsay Keh Dene Nation said First Nations in B.C. have been relegated to marginal roles in the forest sector for far too long.

“The letter of intent signed with Canfor has the potential to dramatically change this imbalance within the Mackenzie Timber Supply Area,” he said in the news release.

He added the agreement provides a path to the eventual transfer and subdivision of the forest tenure between the two First Nations.

“This purchase represents an important opportunity for us to continue our work toward economic stability and prosperity for our members, communities and business partners, all while ensuring careful and responsible stewardship of our sacred environment in accordance with our Tse’khene laws, customs and traditional knowledge,” added Chief Harley Chingee of the McLeod Lake Indian Band.

—The Canadian Press

forestryIndigenous

Previous story
Canadians can expect higher gas prices from Ukraine war to kick in on Saturday

Just Posted

Ambassador and founder of the Oranage Shirt Society Phyllis Webstad attends a ceremony to launch the ground search at the former St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School near Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Grade 11 Alberta student’s design chosen for 2022 Orange Shirt Day design

Williams Lake Fire Department assistant chief Trevor Schick, right, kicks off the department’s rooftop campout at Canadian Tire Friday, Feb. 25 - a fundraiser for Muscular Dystrophy Canada. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Fire Department sleeping outside two nights for Muscular Dystrophy Canada

WLFN Chief Willie Sellars and Stuart McDonald, President and CEO of Taseko Mines Ltd., sign a participation and co-operation agreement at the new WLFN administration building on Quigli Road, February 24. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake First Nation signs agreement with Taseko Mines

100 Mile RCMP Cruiser. (File photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile RCMP investigate mailbox break-in