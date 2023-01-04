(file)

(file)

Canfor extending temporary sawmill curtailments in B.C.

Decision expected to remove about 21 million board feet of production

Canfor Corp. is extending sawmill curtailments in B.C. due to what it says are ongoing weak market conditions and a lack of available economic fibre.

The Vancouver-based company says production will be reduced through two-week curtailment extensions in January at select solid wood facilities in B.C.

The decision will remove about 21 million board feet of production.

The cuts are in addition to a reduction of about 150 million board feet of production announced in December.

The company said last month it would implement curtailments ranging from one to four weeks across its Canadian operations.

Canfor says it will continue to adjust operating rates to align with market conditions and the available supply of economically viable timber.

forestry

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Business groups optimistic despite China’s pushback on air-travel test requirements

Just Posted

Ebus will be taking over the route through Williams Lake to run an inter-city service between Prince George and Kamloops. (Contributed)
Inter-city bus route Kamloops to Prince George to be taken over by Ebus

Lucas Pinette will compete again for Team Canada at the upcoming Pan American Water Ski Championships in Santiago, Chile with his brother Linden. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Lucas Pinette to compete for Canada at 2022 IWWF World Under 17 Water Ski Championships

Property values increased in 2022 across the Cariboo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Property values up across all Cariboo cities

RCMP badge (file photo)
UPDATED: Suspect arrested after lengthy standoff with Quesnel RCMP