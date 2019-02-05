In this file photo dated Dec. 28, 2018, people pass a CD music and entertainment retailer HMV shop in London. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, FILE)

Canada’s Sunrise Records to buy failing HMV

Most jobs will be saved, though 27 stores will close immediately

Canadian retailer Sunrise Records is pulling stricken retailer HMV out of bankruptcy in a deal that will safeguard some 1,500 jobs.

However, administrator KPMG says 27 stores will close immediately, resulting in a loss of 455 jobs.

Sunrise Records will acquire 100 stores across the United Kingdom, and 1,487 stores and head office employees will transfer as part of the transaction.

The stores will continue to operate as HMV, with four stores continuing under the Fopp banner.

RELATED: Sunrise Records to move into 70 closing HMV locations

“We are delighted to acquire the most iconic music and entertainment business in the UK,” Sunrise Records chief executive Doug Putman said in a statement.

“We know the physical media business is here to stay and we greatly appreciate all the support from the suppliers, landlords, employees and most importantly, our customers.”

The move comes amid extreme pressure on physical retailers as customers buy more online. Poundworld, Toys’R’Us and Maplin went under last year, and major retailers like Debenhams are closing stores.

Management professor Christian Stadler of Warwick Business School says that while it is “excellent” news for those who prefer to buy their music from a shop, rather than streaming or online, it would be foolish to think there is “scope for considerable growth. HMV’s new owners need to focus on carving out some sort of niche to ensure a future for the company.”

— With files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Province putting B.C. Place naming rights back on market

Just Posted

Cariboo Chilcotin award-winning filmmakers setting sail on new adventure

Robert and Vanessa Moberg plan to document their experiences and the people they meet along the way

Extreme cold warning lifted, temperature sitting at -29C for Williams Lake Tuesday morning

School buses at Horsefly and Big Lake not running due to weather

LETTERS: Williams Lake energy plant license crucial

I am concerned that we are trying to kill the golden goose.

Falcons wrestlers sink talons into provincial competition

“We have a young team with quite a bit of experience and they were both good tournaments for them.”

Extreme weather covers BC Ferries’ Nimpkish in sheet of ice as it sails

Frozen vessel thawing in the Bella Coola harbour

UPDATED: B.C. train derailment that killed three ‘just started moving on its own’

Investigators still determining why the train began rolling

More than a third of westerners would vote for a hypothetical “Western Canada Party”: poll

Desire for regional party seems rooted in belief the region is treated unfairly

Federal court rules farmed salmon must be tested for deadly virus in B.C.

PRV causes fatal heart and skeletal muscle inflammation in Atlantic salmon

Hearing put over to April for Coastal GasLink pipeline protesters in B.C.

Justice Marguerite Church agreed with a request to put the matter over to April 15

VIDEO: Up close eagle encounter for B.C. fisherman

Mathias Gilbert posted two videos on social media of a once-in-a-lifetime eagle encounter on a boat

Flying squirrels found to glow pink in the dark, including two from B.C.

Squirrels from Hope and Abbotsford were included in the biologists’ database

PHOTOS: Asia welcomes Year of the Pig with banquets, temple visits

The Year of the Pig represents abundance, diligence and generosity

Extend freedom of information law to B.C. legislature, watchdogs say

Latest legislation can be changed before it takes effect

Average B.C. resident throws out 550 kilograms of garbage each year: study

The province is one of the leaders in waste reduction, but is far from meeting its own 2020 targets

Most Read