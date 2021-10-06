Michael Kovrig, centre, embraces his wife Vina Nadjibulla, left, and sister Ariana Botha after arriving at Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Two Canadians who were imprisoned in China for nearly three years are home. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Michael Kovrig, centre, embraces his wife Vina Nadjibulla, left, and sister Ariana Botha after arriving at Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Two Canadians who were imprisoned in China for nearly three years are home. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canada shrugs at China’s application to join Pacific Rim trade agreement

Canada says China will only be permitted entry into the CPTPP if it meets the “high standard” required

Canada is giving China the cold shoulder over its interest in joining an 11-country Pacific Rim trading bloc that is viewed as an important gateway to diversifying Canadian trade with other Asian countries.

A spokesman for International Trade Minister Mary Ng says Canada is aware of China’s desire to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement on Trans-Pacific Partnership but has yet to have any discussion with the People’s Republic about that.

Chris Zhou says China will only be permitted entry into the CPTPP if it meets the “high standard” required by member countries.

Canada’s language on China’s potential ascension to the pact mirrors the stance taken by Japan’s new prime minister, Fumio Kishida, after he was sworn into power on Monday.

Trade analysts say Canada should vocally oppose China’s entry to the trade pact that also includes Australia, Brunei, Chile, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

They say the safe return to Canada of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor gives the federal government more leeway to vocally oppose China joining the pact.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Senator accused of being China’s ‘mouthpiece’ worries about rise of anti-Asian racism

Chinatrade

Previous story
Facebook asks court to dismiss FTC antitrust complaint

Just Posted

Helen Sandy (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
CASUAL COUNTRY: Secwepemc woman preserves Indigenous food traditions through photography

Young men handed out flowers to women at Boitanio Park in Williams Lake on Monday, Oct.4. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Williams Lake vigil honours, remembers missing murdered Indigenous women and girls

The amphitheatre park behind Quesnel city hall will be turned into a residential school memorial in consultation with local First Nations. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Local First Nations will help design Residential School memorial in Quesnel

The City of Williams Lake is expected to put on the annual Halloween fireworks again this year. (File photo)
Planning underway for Williams Lake Halloween fireworks show