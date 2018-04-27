Bull sale and show nets results

Gang Ranch managers Larry and Bev Ramstad were two of the familiar faces purchasing at the 81st Annual WIlliams Lake Bull SHow and Sale held April 19 and 20. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

The 81st Annual Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale held April 19 and 20 attracted sellers and spectators alike, making for another successful event.

Opened by former Alkali Lake Ranch owner Doug Mervin and judged by Bill Wilson from Strathmore, Alta., the show saw the following winners in various classes awarded.

Hereford Classes

Champion Yearling: Louise Newbery Memorial – Richardson Ranch, Tlell, B.C.

Reserve Champion Yearling – 3-D-L Farm, Abbotsford, B.C.

Junior Champion: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce – Deanfield Ranch, Kamloops, B.C.

Reserve Junior Champion: Bank of Montreal – JBLC Holding Inc., Little Fort, B.C.

Senior Champion: Royal Bank of Canada – Southside Herefords, Burns Lake, B.C.

Reserve Senior Champion: Beaver Valley Feeds – Richardson Ranch, Tlell, B.C.

Grand Champion: Finning Tractor and Equipment – Deanfield Ranch, Kamloops B.C.

Reserve Grand Champion: Williams Lake Tribune – Southside Herefords, Burns Lake, B.C.

Best Pair of Bulls: Ray and Chrissie Pigeon Memorial – Southside Herefords, Burns Lake, B.C.

Best String of three bulls: Douglas Lake Ranch – JBLC Holding Inc. Little Fort, B.C.

Get of Sire: Gung Loy Memorial – Richardson Ranch, Tlell, B.C.

Angus Classes

Junior Champion – Schochaneetqua Angus, Big Lake Ranch, B.C.

Reserve Junior Champion: Nine Mile Ranch, Quesnel, B.C.

Senior Champion – C-Jay Ranch, Houston, B.C.

Reserve Senior Champion – C-Jay Ranch, Houston, B.C.

Grand Champion: Norm Wade Memorial – Schochaneetqua Angus, Big Lake Ranch, B.C.

Reserve Grand Champion: B.C. Aberdeen Angus Assoc. – Nine Mile Ranch, Quesnel, B.C.

Best Pair: B.C. Aberdeen Assoc. – Schochaneetqua Angus, Big Lake Ranch, B.C.

Pen Show Results

First Place Pen: Circle S Western Wear – Matt’s Red Angus, Smithers, B.C.

It was a packed house during the sale Friday, with many familiar faces witnessing 121 bulls sold for an average price of $4,420.

The highest sale was when Sutton Ranch in 150 Mile House paid $9,250 for an Angus from Dan and Janette Speller’s Sealin Creek Ranch at Monte Lake, B.C.

In the High Selling Hereford category, Deanfield Ranch sold a Hereford for $7,750 to Cliff and Loise Hinsche of 141 Mile Ranch. The average selling price for Herefords was $3,760.

Charolais selling prices averaged $3,550 with the highest going for $3,600 from TK Cattle Co. to Clint Ellis, Aldergrove, B.C.

Barry and Robin Mader from Pritchard, B.C.’s Gelbievh was sold for $4,600 to Gary and Faith Martin from Grassy Meadows Ranch in Burns Lake, and the average price for a Gelbievh was $4,300.

Simmentals sold for an average price of $3,650, while 23 Heifers were sold, with the average price fetching $1,560.87.

As he watched local ranch hand Cordell Pinchbeck herd livestock behind the scenes at the stockyards Friday afternoon, Barry Mader said he was impressed with this year’s bull show and sale.

“They were all really well organized,” Mader said. “It’s been great.”

Results provided by the Williams Lake Bull Sale Association