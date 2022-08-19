Lisa LaFlamme poses with her Canadian Screen Award for Best News Anchor, National in Toronto Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. The parent company of CTV News says it will launch an internal workplace review amid criticism of its dismissal of LaFlamme from her role as chief anchor. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-George Pimentel *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Lisa LaFlamme poses with her Canadian Screen Award for Best News Anchor, National in Toronto Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. The parent company of CTV News says it will launch an internal workplace review amid criticism of its dismissal of LaFlamme from her role as chief anchor. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-George Pimentel *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Bell Media to launch CTV newsroom review amid criticism of Lisa LaFlamme ouster

Company says it will initiate independent, third-party internal workplace review in the coming weeks

The parent company of CTV News says it will launch an internal workplace review amid criticism of its dismissal of Lisa LaFlamme from her role as chief anchor.

Bell Media says in a statement it “regrets” the way in which LaFlamme’s departure was handled, as it “may have left viewers with the wrong impression” that her storied career wasn’t valued.

On Monday, LaFlamme released a video statement saying she was “blindsided” after finding out in June that Bell Media was ending her contract at CTV National News. She said she kept the news under wraps until the details were finalized.

The dismissal, which Bell described as a “business decision,” raised questions among media observers about whether sexism and ageism played a role in the shakeup.

Bell Media says in its statement today it takes allegations of discrimination “very seriously” and is taking steps to initiate an independent, third-party internal workplace review in the newsroom over the coming weeks.

LaFlamme’s departure and her replacement were announced on the same day Monday, frustrating viewers who felt LaFlamme should have had a proper sign-off and career retrospective after 35 years with the company.

An internal memo sent by a CTV executive yesterday said LaFlamme turned down the opportunity to bid farewell on air.

RELATED: Media analysts say shakeup at CTV News robbed many of a historic moment

Media industry

Previous story
Canada’s high court won’t hear dispute over $1B Vancouver waterfront development
Next story
Historic electric seaplane successfully completes flight across B.C.’s Georgia Strait

Just Posted

A former Williams Lake First Nations chief, Ann Louie was one of two women elected to Williams Lake First Nation council this week. (File photo)
Former Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN) chief Ann Louie elected as councillor

The Horsefly Fall Fair is coming up Saturday, Aug. 20 and promises to feature something for everyone. (Photo submitted)
44th annual Horsefly Fall Fair Saturday, Aug. 20

Kelly Walls presents the 2020 Cowboy Hall of Fame Ranching Pioneer Frank Armes plaque, accepted by the late Armes’ daughter Dot Unrau and son Gordon Armes. <ins></ins>
BC Cowboy Hall of Fame inductees celebrated at Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo

The Sputc (Eulachon) Ceremony has been occurring every year on the banks of the lower Bella Coola River in late March since 2014. Photographer Michael Wigle said the valley is a beautiful, magical place where everything grows in abundance. “You can tell it’s a generous valley because the people are the same.” (Michael Wigle photo)
Nuxalk gets $879K to re-establish historic Bella Coola/Kimsquit Eulachon Grease Trail