Bed Bath Beyond returns as an online retailer

Overstock.com after a purchase of the box store is bringing it back in a online format

Bed Bath & Beyond is making its resurgence as an online retailer. It closed its doors for good on June 30, 2023, after declaring bankruptcy protection and waiting for a sale.

They were purchased by U.S retail merchandiser Overstock.com has made the name change to Bed Bath & Beyond here in Canada. They have begun selling products that Canadians would know and love from the original box store but in an online marketplace instead.

Overstock.com CEO said the name change needed to happen because the original name confused consumers into thinking they are a liquidator, thus Bed Bath & Beyond made a comeback here in Canada. The company says the relaunch has gone on really well and they have added roughly 600,000 bed and bath items to their inventory.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessLifestyleRetail

Previous story
Ford triples electric truck output after a six-week shutdown of a factory

Just Posted

Seven athletes from the Nuxalk Nation attended the NAIG this July to represent Bella Coola in all their glory. (Contributed to Black Press—by Sony Legault)
Nuxalk Nation athletes bring home 4 medals from North American Indigenous Games

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Ashcroft RCMP arrest five suspects; seize guns, drugs

Lesley Lloyd returns to Art Walk this year, showcasing her pottery creations. (Downtown Williams Lake BIA photo)
Downtown Williams Lake Art Walk returns

Caen Passeri golfed in the under 19 male category at the 2023 North American Indigenous Games in Halifax. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake golfer Caen Passeri completes rounds on East Coast