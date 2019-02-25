Checking out some virtual reality headgear at a past BC Tech Summit Youth Innovation Day in Vancouver. (Rich Lam/BC Tech Summit)

BC Tech Summit to help equip teens for jobs of the future

Kids will hear about everything from cryptocurrency to virtual reality to helping people live longer

A thousand students are set to descend on the Vancouver Convention Centre next month to learn all about how they can build a future in tech.

The BC Tech Summit is hosting a Youth Innovation Day on March 12 as part of its three-day event, March 11-13.

READ MORE: BC Tech Summit to revolutionize business models

William Johnson, marketing and communications director at Innovate BC, said it’s a great opportunity for teens in Grades 10 to 12 to see how they might fit into the tech landscape.

“B.C. has become a hub for global companies like Microsoft, Amazon, and Facebook,” said Johnson. “We have over 10,000 who employ more than 100,000 people.

“We’re attracting new talent to the industry and really having conversations about what the jobs of the future are going to look like.”

Jobs in virtual reality and the science of helping people live longer weren’t a reality even a decade ago, he said, so it’s key to make sure young people hear what job prospects will be like once they graduate.

Youth coming to the summit will get to choose a series of sessions based on their interests, whether it’s iOS design, Blockchain or design thinking.

For the first time, there’s a chance to shine in what’s dubbed the “reality revolution solution,” in which teams of five make a pitch to solve global challenges.

“We’re going to have these youth on the main stage, so up to 2,000 people are going to be seeing these exciting solutions,” said Johnson.

The winner will get $5,000 to help them achieve their dreams.

READ MORE: BC Tech Summit to dedicate a day to future of women

For more information on the BC Tech Summit, or the Youth Innovation Day, click here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. targets below-the-radar condo flippers in first-of-its-kind registry

Just Posted

Totem pole gift no longer destined for Boitanio Park

The gift is being withdrawn because the Williams Lake Indian Band does not want it in the park, Chief Joe Alphonse said

Water treatment strategy prepared for Williams Lake

Authors of the report will be at a public open house March 28 at city hall

Cold temperatures bring frostbite warning for Cariboo Chilcotin residents Monday

Wind chill of -31C kicks off the week

Falcons shoot to bronze medal at zone championships

“It’s been awesome to see the development of them as players,” Stupich said

Tiffany Jorgensen wins poster contest for 2019 Williams Lake Stampede

This dedicated artist and single mother has a deep love for horses and the rodeo

Powder pandemonium: Video goes viral after B.C. ski resort receives 55cm of snow

Rope drop video attracts 126,000 views in 24 hours after Fernie Alpine Resort receives 55cm of snow

B.C. stores included in brewer’s yeast recall for ‘undeclared peanut’

No complaints reported regarding peanut contamination in any products sold locally

All measles cases in Vancouver outbreak came from abroad, officials says

Best defence against the measles is to get both MMR vaccines

Trudeau should be ordered to explain his actions on SCN-Lavalin: Scheer

Liberals don’t appear ready to support the Conservative motion to call Trudeau to testify

Human remains found at scene of fire near Tofino

The remains were discovered as officials were investigating a structure fire in Warn Bay

Mortgage test, high supply to cool B.C. housing prices in 2019, report says

The BC Real Estate Association says new lending rules are still affecting buyers

Harrison Hot Springs Resort pools reopen after Fraser Health closure

The closure came after complaints from people who got rashes after using the pool

Kids behind phony radio call in Campbell River get a talking to

Appeal galvanized RCMP and media in attempt to locate the emergency

Coroner calls for seatbelts on buses following Humboldt crash

Sixteen people were killed and 13 others were injured in last April’s collision

Most Read