Bank of Canada survey suggests business sentiment picked up after declining

The Canadian economy hit a weak spot late last year as oil prices fell

Business sentiment in Canada has picked up to show a slight improvement after falling earlier this year, according to a new survey by the Bank of Canada.

The central bank said Friday that its summer business outlook survey, which measures corporate expectations, bounced back after falling into negative territory at the start the year.

READ MORE: Bank of Canada identifies climate change as important economic weak spot

“The business outlook survey indicator edged up to its historical average consistent with a slight improvement in business sentiment,” the Bank of Canada said in its latest quarterly survey of senior management at roughly 100 firms.

The business outlook survey, which was done in May and early June, found that following some softness in past sales, businesses expected an increase in sales growth over the coming year backed by domestic and foreign demand.

“Sales optimism is concentrated in Central Canada and includes positive expectations for housing activity. Nevertheless firms anticipate weakness in sales tied to the Western Canadian oil industry to persist,” the report said.

The Canadian economy hit a weak spot late last year as oil prices fell and the country posted its weakest back-to-back quarters of growth since 2015.

The central bank’s spring business outlook survey indicator dropped into negative territory in the wake of that weakness, however recent data has shown an improving economy.

Last month, Carolyn Wilkins, the central bank’s senior deputy governor, said growth was accelerating in the second quarter and should pick up the pace throughout the rest of 2019.

Statistics Canada reported Friday real gross domestic product grew 0.3 per cent in April to kick off the second quarter.

The result was down from a showing of 0.5 per cent in March, but more than the 0.1 per cent economists had expected, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

The Bank of Canada’a business outlook survey noted Friday that intentions to increase investment spending and to hire are positive in most regions and sectors.

Reports of labour shortages increased from a low level last quarter, but the bank noted thy were not widespread.

“Firms often reported shortages of skilled or specialized labour,” the report said. “Nearly half of all respondents judged labour shortages to be unchanged compared with 12 months ago, with some indicating that hiring has been difficult for more than a year.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ticketmaster to pay $4.5M for misleading prices

Just Posted

Rugby and racing on lineup for Stampede weekend in lakecity

Stampede Hit to Pass kicks off Friday night at 6 p.m.

CASUAL COUNTRY: 150 Mile couple give bison a home on the range

“We had buffalo under our bed,” Tom joked.

BC 3D Archery Championships hit bull’s-eye for host Cariboo Archers

“I think they are the best two courses we’ve ever put on,” said Cariboo Archers president Lee Jackman

First Annual ?Esdilagh ride to WL Stampede enjoyed by participants

“All the kids and elders have really enjoyed it and it brought the community back together.”

Lots of musical talent coming to the Let’R’Buck Saloon this year

“It’s a great meeting place for our community and it’s getting bigger and better every year.”

VIDEO: Ontario town draws fans as backdrop of ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Popular CBC TV show starring Dan and Eugene Levy to end with sixth season

Jury makes recommendations following inquest into overdose death of B.C. teen

BC Coroners Inquest jury says more treatment facilities needed in B.C., on Vancouver Island

Enderby, B.C., named Canada’s most active community

The ParticipACTION Community Better Challenge to award city with $150,000

Fawn reunited with doe after man carries baby deer through B.C. liquor store

The man was found at an Invermere home along with the fawn

‘The system has fallen apart:’ Victoria woman’s son died a day after being accepted to treatment centre

Victoria man’s body went undiscovered in Victoria parking lot for five days after overdose

Tied by tragedy and miracle: Survivors of 1955 B.C. hotel blaze thank firefighters

Brothers Pat, Ed, and Ted Meyers return to present plaque and tell stories

Online fundraiser set up for family of B.C. boy killed by car in driveway

The child has been identified as Wilder Kevin World

Baby locked in car at Kelowna Walmart

First responders rescued 4-month-old within a few minutes

Box of kittens found on median of busy B.C. street

Maple Ridge SPCA has four abandoned week-old kittens

Most Read