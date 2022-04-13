The Bank of Canada building is seen in Ottawa, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The Bank of Canada building is seen in Ottawa, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Bank of Canada raises key interest rate by 0.5%, biggest hike in 20 years

Jump implemented in attempt to battle rising inflation

The Bank of Canada is raising its key interest rate by the highest amount in more than 20 years in the face of rising inflation.

The central bank is increasing its policy rate by half a percentage point to one per cent and warning that rates will need to rise further, it said, while also raising its expectations for the inflation rate.

It is also easing pandemic-era stimulus measures by beginning so-called quantitative tightening later this month, when the government bonds it holds will no longer be replaced when they mature.

In making its interest rate decision, the Bank of Canada says the spike in energy and other commodity prices in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are driving inflation higher than its earlier expectations.

It now says the annual inflation rate will average almost six per cent in the first half of this year compared with its January forecast of close to five per cent.

RELATED: Budget 2022: Booming economy feeds federal focus on growth with $31B in new spending

inflation

Previous story
Food industry adjusting to large outbreak of avian flu in Canada, around the world
Next story
B.C.’s young farmer lease program grows to 203 properties

Just Posted

The public is asked to keep their eyes open for a brand new medical response truck stolen overnight from the Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department’s Hall 3. (Facebook photo)
UPDATE: CRD reviews security at local fire halls

WLFN Chief Willie Sellars, front left and Imperial Metals President Brian Kynock sign a renewed participation agreement Tuesday, April 12. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake First Nation and Imperial Metals renew participation agreement over Mount Polley Mine

Controlled burns are planned for some popular rec sites in the Williams Lake area starting this week to reduce fire hazard. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Controlled burns planned for Chimney, Felker Lakes near Williams Lake

A West Fraser Road property owner lost an outbuilding and a large propane tank after a grass burning fire got away Sunday, April 10. (Photo submitted)
West Fraser Road property owner loses outbuilding, propane tank after grass fire gets away