Bank of Canada holds interest rate, warns economy’s resilience to be ‘tested’

Governor Stephen Poloz’s team is warning that the resilience of Canada’s economy will be increasingly tested

The Bank of Canada is keeping its key interest rate on hold in a decision that positions the country as an exception among advanced economies already responding to the weakening world economy.

Governor Stephen Poloz’s team is warning that the resilience of Canada’s economy will be increasingly tested by persistent global trade conflicts and uncertainty.

The central bank’s decision to hold the rate at 1.75 per cent today was widely expected by financial markets. The benchmark has now been at the same level for just over a year.

The bank says the global outlook has continued to deteriorate since the summer and that Canada is feeling the effects.

ALSO READ: Bank of Canada holds interest rate as it takes stock of trade war impacts

It says economic growth here is expected to be 1.5 per cent in 2019 before picking up its pace to 1.7 per cent next year and 1.8 per cent in 2021.

The bank notes that the domestic economy has held up well in many areas — employment has remained strong, wages have advanced in some regions and housing activity has expanded in most markets.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Chinese firm proposes LNG processing plant near Terrace

Just Posted

Crosinas lead 43rd and last consecutive trip to Canadian Finals Rodeo

The bus tour to the CFR has grown over the years from a small group

OPINION: Municipal climate lawsuits are a bad idea we need to let die

Anyone who suggests the climate isn’t changing is just not paying attention

PHOTOS: Friends gather at Eastern Star Tea, Bake Sale and Market

Dozens came out to enjoy this annual fall-time event that has become a staple in the lakecity

Puppy sustains ‘horrific injuries’ after falling out of truck in Williams Lake

Motorists reminded to travel with pets kept inside vehicles

Timberland Alpine Ski Club Ski Swap this Sunday, Nov. 3

Event goes Sunday, Nov. 3 from 1 to 4 p.m.

VIDEO: Boeing CEO apologizes to families of 737 Max jet crash victims

Dennis Muilenburg was grilled at a Senate Commerce Committee meeting

B.C. vice-principal let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

French school teacher wanted to find the culprit

B.C. school trustees ask for provincial, federal help to end student vaping

Health minister says he’s planning new regulations that would be the first of their kind in Canada

B.C. parents blame medical negligence in toddler’s death

Petition to ask for medical errors to be tracked and no-fault compensation for victims

Universities in B.C. and Alberta to study mental and physical health of wildfire crews

University of Nortern B.C. and University of Alberta get funding from BC Wildfire Service

VIDEO: How a B.C. kid came to chronicle the downfall of a hometown hockey hero

Growing up, journalist Jeremy Allingham used to watch Stephen Peat play at a local arena

B.C. rescue asks for help saving dogs from freezing in remote Manitoba

Cold snap means dogs need to be taken to warmer areas

Man stunned by RCMP Taser following pursuit through Okanagan-Shuswap

Police watchdog investigating after suspect transported to hospital in critical condition

Turkey chases B.C. woman home

‘The dang turkey kept chasing after me’

Most Read