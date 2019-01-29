Barinder Rasode is heading up a new B.C. cannabis venture. (contributed)

B.C.’s licensed medical craft cannabis producers launching co-op

Big marijuana producers struggle to meet demand for legal marijuana

A former Surrey B.C. councillor is heading a new co-op venture to bring people licensed to grow their own medical marijuana into a co-op to supply the legal cannabis market.

Barinder Rasode is CEO of the venture, a partnership with Grow Tech Labs (GTL) and Victory Square Technologies based in Vancouver. With supply shortages across the country since Canada legalized recreational cannabis last fall, the company hopes to step up to the national and international markets.

The B.C. Small Cannabis Producer and Processor Co-op is planning to incorporate under provincial co-operative legislation to “help maintain the province’s historic position as a global cannabis leader,” the company announced Tuesday.

“B.C. has a lot to gain by ensuring thousands of existing Health Canada registered growers are active participants in Canada’s cannabis economy,” Rasode said. “With their combined capacity, these small B.C. producers and processors could become one of the largest cannabis enterprises in Canada.”

The company is inviting licensed growers to contact the venture by email at david@bcscpp.com to get more information on the co-op development phase.

“We are excited to see micro-growers participate in this co-operative,” said Shafin Diamond, co-founder CEO of Victory Square Technologies.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. top income tax rate nears 50%, investment taxes highest in Canada
Next story
B.C. businesses bracing for health payroll tax impact on jobs

Just Posted

Romeros nominated for JUNO award, Traditional Roots Album of the Year

Sweet Old Religion has wowed critics with its harmonious melodies

Skaters bring home medals, personal bests, from CNC Regionals

From Williams Lake, three were crowned regional champions in four divisions

LETTER: Thank you to the staff, contractors and communities of Mount Polley Mine

‘Our hope is that full operations will resume once the economics of mining at Mount Polley improve’

Tolko Lakeview sawmill prepares to recall workers as rebuild nears completion

Operations stopped in November 2017 after a fire destroyed parts of the sawmill

Three drug charge trials set for September 2019 in Williams Lake

Brady Bobby, Ashley Pigeon and Mallory Walia are scheduled for trial in September

VIDEO: Apple to fix FaceTime bug that allowed eavesdropping

The bug was demonstrated through videos posted online this week

UPDATE: BC SPCA to recommend charges in case involving 27 horses

Last December, 27 neglected horses were seized from a property in Langley.

Hunt on for missing Merritt cowboy after riderless horse found

A 32-year-old man is believed to be missing in the backcountry, last seen on Saturday afternoon

UBC team to probe why kids find transition to high school stressful

Researchers at UBC’s Depression, Anxiety and Stress Lab are hoping families can help

VIDEO: Northern fur seal pup rescued near B.C. fish farm

The pup, which has now been named Mowi by staff, was found swimming erratically Monday

B.C. businesses bracing for health payroll tax impact on jobs

For many small and seasonal employers, it’s another new cost

Black Press Media reporter chosen for prestigious leadership academy

Erin Haluschak to attend the Poynter Institute Leadership Academy for Women in Digital Media

B.C.’s licensed medical craft cannabis producers launching co-op

Big marijuana producers struggle to meet demand for legal marijuana

Elderly B.C. man charged after woman hit with hammers

‘Witnesses quickly came to her aid and stopped the assault’ say RCMP

Most Read