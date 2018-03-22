LNG Canada CEO Andy Calitz announces natural gas export project partnered with Shell, Korea Gas, PetroChina and Mitsubishi Corp. of Japan in 2014. (Black Press files)

B.C. NDP offers tax breaks to jumpstart LNG Canada in Kitimat

‘We’re not giving away more money,’ Premier John Horgan says

The B.C. NDP government has offered additional incentives to LNG Canada for its proposed $40 billion natural gas export project from northeastern B.C. gas fields to Kitimat.

Premier John Horgan announced Thursday his government has offered the Shell-led project an exemption on provincial sales tax for its construction, and is getting rid of the previous government’s income tax on liquefied natural gas (LNG) sales.

The incentives would take effect if LNG Canada decides to go ahead by November 2018.

Horgan told reporters at the legislature the opportunity is “spectacular,” but there are significant risks. He also responded to questions about his previous opposition to former premier Christy Clark’s plan, which Horgan said was too generous to natural gas producers, even including the LNG income tax.

Government officials estimate that the new NDP incentives would result in the province forgoing $6 billion in revenues over 40 years that would have been collected if LNG Canada had proceeded under the previous government’s tax and gas royalty system. The new tax regime is estimaed to generate $22 billion in tax and other revenue for the province if LNG Canada proceeds, down from a previous estimate of $28 billion.

Horgan said the new government’s review of the previous B.C. Liberal tax system, including the world’s only LNG income tax, would not have resulted any large LNG plants being approved by investors under current market conditions.

Horgan said he has discussed his latest proposal extensively with B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver, who said in January he would withdraw his support for the NDP minority government if it promoted LNG exports.

Weaver said he does not support carbon tax breaks for LNG producers and is concerned that LNG development places an additional burden on other industries to meet B.C.’s greenhouse gas reduction targets. But he intends to continue supporting the NDP government while it works towards meeting those targets, despite an estimated 10 per cent increase that would occur with LNG Canada operating.

“We’re not giving away more money” with the extra tax incentives, Horgan said Thursday. B.C. Hydro will sell power to any new LNG project at standard industrial rates, and future carbon tax increases could be rebated for LNG Canada only if it meets standards for the world’s cleanest LNG production that will increase over time.

The B.C. Liberals were quick to circulate Horgan’s quotes from 2013, when the Clark government was working with Petronas-led Pacific Northwest LNG, LNG Canada and others. Horgan opposed selling B.C. Hydro power at the standard industrial rate to LNG producers, at one point calling it a “subsidy” to them from residential ratepayers across the province.

LNG Canada is a partnership of Shell, which owns 50 per cent of the project and has extensive gas well developments in northeastern B.C., along with PetroChina, KOGAS of South Korea and Mitsubishi of Japan.

Previous story
B.C.-pioneered wood construction on a roll internationally

Just Posted

Former NHL player Theo Fleury visits Esk’etemc First Nation

Abuse survivor Theo Fleury has been working with First Nations communities focusing on healing since 2009.

Williams Lake fire chief announces his retirement

After working for the city 27 years Des Webster announced his retirement Wednesday

Funding talks on the agenda for Mt. Timothy Ski Area directors meeting

Ski hill representatives look to Williams Lake and 100 Mile House for longterm financial assistance

Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo request for assistance with dirt importation approved

For more than 10 years the City has been assisting the Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo by transporting dirt in and out of the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

B.C First Nation announces full closure of Chilcotin River steelhead fishery

Citing a steady decline of numbers, the TNG is closing its own steelhead fishery in the Chilcotin River

Therapy dog newest member of Victim Services

Puppy supports victims of crime in Williams Lake

A B.C. council takes action in wake of former municipal politician’s sentencing

Dave Murray was sentenced to nine months for a sexual assault that occurred 26 years ago.

Harsher fines, new off-road vehicle rules in effect to combat B.C. wildfires

Anyone who starts a wildfire could be ordered to pay up to $1,000,000

Muddy water found in taps at B.C. hospital prompts investigation

Northern Health to hire consultant to examine three facilities for potential contamination

RCMP officer charged after pedestrian struck at crosswalk

A man suffered a broken leg and head lacerations after being struck by the police vehicle in 2017

B.C. NDP offers tax breaks to jumpstart LNG Canada in Kitimat

‘We’re not giving away more money,’ Premier John Horgan says

Rupert the therapy bunny sidelined due to deadly virus outbreak

Chilliwack’s famous therapy rabbit quarantined for his own safety, people not at risk

BCHL Today: Wenatchee goes Wild against Vernon Vipers

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

B.C’s Indigenous tourism takes centre stage in Chilliwack

One-day workshop will look at ways to imbue the industry with authenticity

Most Read

  • B.C. NDP offers tax breaks to jumpstart LNG Canada in Kitimat

    ‘We’re not giving away more money,’ Premier John Horgan says