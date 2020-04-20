Heavy oil upgrading facilities at the Kearl Lake oil sands project north of Fort McMurray. (Imperial Oil)

B.C. finds seven Alberta oilsands workers with COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry orders isolation for returning Kearl workers

With seven positive tests for COVID-19 traced to people in B.C. who have returned from the Kearl Lake oil sands project in northern Alberta, the B.C. government has issued an order of self-isolation for anyone who has returned to B.C. from that mine and processing plant.

“Right now I am ordering anybody who has been in the Kearl Lake project since March 15 and has returned to British Columbia that they must self-isolate for 14 days after their return,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said April 20. “For many people, this will mean that their return was over 14 days ago. If they had symptoms during that time, or if they continue to have symptoms, we want you to connect with 8-1-1 and tell us about that.”

Henry said there are more coronavirus test results pending on other workers, and Alberta health officials are working to contain the outbreak.

RELATED: Interior Health issues warning about oil sands camp

RELATED: Trans Mountain work proceeds with COVID-19 rules

“Both Interior Health and Northern Health have had individuals who have come back and tested positive from the outbreak in Kearl Lake,” Henry said. “They are doing contact tracing and have identified all of the close contacts of those individuals that we know about at this point.

“We expect there will be more people. We know that there are people coming back and forth between places in Alberta on a regular basis as part of the essential work that they do.”

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: B.C. strata councils can go online for meetings

Just Posted

Fire dept. extinguishes brush fire in Williams Lake River Valley

Fire called in by a passerby

School District 27 staff provide teaching, supervising and food services through pandemic

‘Anything we can do to help,’ says superintendent Chris van der Mark

Williams Lake’s Blue Spoon Catering, winter market victims of break-in

Owner provides several photographs of stolen items

B.C. tree planting season delayed until early May due to COVID-19 precautions

Companies will have to adhere to strict provincial health officer guidelines

COLUMN: Stop mining phase of tar sands until sludge problem is solved

Main problem with the ponds is toxic chemicals such as ammonia, mercury, and naphthenic acids.

B.C. reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths as total test positive cases near 1,700

The number of patients in hospital is currently 104, with 49 in ICU

Probe into mass killing in Nova Scotia continues as names of victims emerge

Police said the killings appeared to be, ‘at least in part, very random in nature’

B.C. finds seven Alberta oilsands workers with COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry orders isolation for returning Kearl workers

COVID-19 transit crisis needs national response, B.C. Premier says

John Horgan calls for wage subsidy to keep buses, ferries going

Canadians can’t relax yet despite progress in curbing COVID-19, officials say

Canada’s top doctor said the overall situation is improving

Child dies after being struck by vehicle in Kelowna

The collision occurred in the 500 blocks of McCurdy Road just after 2:45 p.m. on April 19

COVID-19: B.C. adds 55 ambulances, air support for remote health care

Faster testing, transport promised for rural, Indigenous communities

Vancouver’s 4/20 event goes digital amid COVID-19 pandemic

4/20 organizers ask participants to abide by social distancing guidelines

As Nova Scotia death toll rises to 19, RCMP still looking for more victims

Gunman killed both people who knew him and those he did not, RCMP say

Most Read