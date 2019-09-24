B.C. Forests Minister Doug Donaldson and Labour Minister Harry Bains announce assistance fund for communities losing mill employment, Prince George, Sept. 17, 2019. (Twitter)

B.C. communities protest reallocation of diversification fund

‘Rural dividend’ money diverted to communities losing mills

The B.C. government’s decision to transfer its $25 million annual “rural dividend fund” to an aid package for communities losing their sawmills has prompted a backlash.

The fund was set up by the B.C. Liberal government to provide economic diversification to communities of 15,000 population or smaller, many of them dependent on a single industry. That changed Sept. 17 when Forests Minister Doug Donaldson announced ministry funds have been reallocated for this year.

The new fund is $69 million over two years, directed to four B.C. Interior communities that have seen a permanent closure or indefinite curtailment of mills: Quesnel, Chasm, Vavenby and Fort St. James.

RELATED: B.C. offers early retirement, training fund for forest workers

Port McNeill had an application in for the earlier fund, and Mayor Gaby Wickstrom was first to speak out publicly about the decision to defer applications to next year.

“Rural communities are going to keep knocking on the minister’s door until someone realizes the reallocation of the rural dividend funds has been a big mistake,” Wickstrom tweeted from the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Vancouver.

more to come…

Previous story
Community connections: Black Press Media to host Prince George education and career fair

Just Posted

‘We’re all getting hit hard’: Cariboo loggers to join truck rally and protest job losses

“I’m going to be a part of it and very proud to be” — Tracy Ilnicki

Community connections: Black Press Media to host Prince George education and career fair

There will be many of opportunities for both employers and potential employees… Continue reading

Former NHL stars Theo Fleury, Jordin Tootoo to speak in Williams Lake Oct. 17

On the agenda are inspirational stories from both athletes, a dinner, fireside chat and autographs

‘This is savage’: Strip club owner suspects arson to blame for Friday’s fire

Fire investigators on scene of Oliver Street ruins Sunday to determine cause

Outhouse inks one-year deal with AHL’s Manitoba Moose

The club announced Monday morning the team and Outhouse had agreed on a one-year contract.

VIDEO: Coral die-off predicted as marine heat wave engulfs Hawaii

Another round of hot water expected to cause some of the worst coral bleaching in the region ever

B.C. firefighters’ charity hit by theft three times in a month

Thousand of dollars worth of items stolen from charity thrift store; first aid equipment taken from trailer

Raccoons punch hole through ceiling, ransack B.C. home

Animals ate mounds of sugar and wreaked havoc on house

B.C. communities protest reallocation of diversification fund

‘Rural dividend’ money diverted to communities losing mills

B.C. granted injunction against Alberta’s ‘turn-off-the-taps’ law

Judge says bill must be blocked until courts can decide validity

Deer freed in Courtenay after leg gets stuck in jerry can cap

Animal tranquilized to allow officers to cut plastic ring off

Trudeau takes fight to Singh’s B.C. riding, while Scheer continues in Ontario

Liberal leader campaigns in NDP leader’s riding of Burnaby South

VIDEO: Canada undefeated so far at World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor Championship in B.C.

Last win was the hardest

B.C. supports Scheer’s call for federal money laundering inquiry: Eby

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said during a campaign stop in Ontario that he would call a public inquiry

Most Read