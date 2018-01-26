Annual pace of inflation slows as the price of gasoline levels out

Consumer price index for the final month of 2017 was up 1.9 per cent, officials say

Statistics Canada says the annual pace of inflation slowed in December compared with November as gains in the price of gasoline slowed.

The agency says the consumer price index for the final month of 2017 was up 1.9 per cent compared with the same month a year earlier. That compared with a reading of 2.1 per cent in November.

Excluding gasoline, prices were up 1.5 per cent year over year in December, matching the increase in November.

Prices were up in seven of the eight major catergories as the transportation index which includes gasoline and the shelter group led the way.

Transportation prices were up 4.9 per cent from a year ago compared with a 5.9 per cent increase in November. Gasoline, a key component of the group, climbed 12.2 per cent compared with a year earlier following a 19.6 per cent increase in November.

The shelter index climbed 1.4 per cent compared with a year ago as natural gas prices rose 6.2 per cent following a 3.1 per cent increase in November.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. inventor hopes to make ball-hitch history

Just Posted

Goodies for Operation Smile

Apple and berry crisps on sale Feb. 9

Big Creek rallies around family who lost home to wildfire

Community will be hosting a dinner and auction fundraiser Feb. 17

Trustee Christine Dyment resigns from school board

Dyment was the trustee for the area including 150 Mile House, Big Lake, Horsefly and Likely.

Ilnicki returns to Canadian side for Rugby World Cup qualifier

Alexis Creek’s Jake Ilnicki will join Canada’s Men’s Rugby Team this Saturday to face Uruguay.

Wildfire recovery support services continue

Community Futures offices in Williams Lake, Quesnel and Ashcroft continue offering support to wildfire-impacted businesses

VIDEO: Hoyer set to defend X Games gold Saturday

Snow bike pioneer Brock Hoyer is hungry to add another Winter X Games gold medal to his arsenal.

BCHL Today: Goalie greatness and a Nanaimo Clipper scholarship

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Two found dead in B.C. house fire being treated as suspicious: police

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team members were on the scene in Surrey Thursday

Taste a hint of last year’s wildfire in that merlot?

UBC researchers map smoke taint in wine grapes

A life of pie: B.C. woman bakes works of art, hopes to create a new industry

‘I had no experience in a kitchen whatsoever,’ says Vancouver baker Jessica Clark-Bojin

Annual pace of inflation slows as the price of gasoline levels out

Consumer price index for the final month of 2017 was up 1.9 per cent, officials say

RCMP fined $550,000 in wake of fatal Moncton shooting rampage

The force was convicted of failing to provide adequate use-of-force equipment, user training

Former Afghanistan hostage Joshua Boyle to undergo psychiatric assessment

He was arrested by Ottawa police late last month and charged with various offences

40 sexual assault allegations against former RCMP doctor

Former RCMP doctor declines interview as sexual assault allegations reach 40

Most Read

  • B.C. inventor hopes to make ball-hitch history

    Local machinist invents tower and tongue device that he says will save lives

  • Annual pace of inflation slows as the price of gasoline levels out

    Consumer price index for the final month of 2017 was up 1.9 per cent, officials say