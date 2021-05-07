Amazon has announced the creation of five new facilities in B.C., to employ about 2,000 people. (Amazon/Special to Black Press Media)

Amazon has announced the creation of five new facilities in B.C., to employ about 2,000 people. (Amazon/Special to Black Press Media)

Amazon adds new facilities in Langley, Pitt Meadows, Delta, Vancouver

The Vancouver port centre will be the first Amazon centre to feature robotics in B.C.

Amazon fulfillment centres and delivery stations in both Langleys, Pitt Meadows, Delta, and Vancouver are expected to create 2,000 jobs, the company announced Friday.

The four buildings announced on March 7 include:

• A new sorting centre in Langley City that will open later in 2021, estimated to create more than 500 jobs

• A delivery station that launched in February in Langley Township, employing 200 people

• A delivery station in Pitt Meadows, also set to open later this year, expected to create “hundreds of jobs” according to an Amazon statement

• Another delivery station in Delta for later this year, also expected to create hundreds of jobs

• A 450,000 square foot “advanced robotics fulfillment centre” at the Port of Vancouver that will launch in late 2021, employing 1,000 people and creating the first Amazon fulfillment centre using robots in B.C.

Black Press Media has reached out to Amazon for more information on the locations of the new Lower Mainland centres.

“This expansion by Amazon is an endorsement that British Columbia is a desirable place for a global company to make a long-term commitment,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation. “We welcome the career opportunities created for people and families, and the chance to showcase to the world the amazing products from B.C.’s small- and medium-sized businesses.”

Amazon said it employs more than 5,500 full- and part-time employees in B.C.

READ MORE: Federal pledge to get GST from goods in Amazon warehouses could net $600 million

READ MORE: Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s founder, will step down as CEO

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AmazonBusinessDeltaLangleyPitt MeadowsVancouver

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Williams Lake family jumps into business at BOB’s Footwear & Apparel Inc.
Next story
B.C.’s latest COVID-19 restrictions cost thousands of service jobs

Just Posted

The Cariboo Potters Guild is holding its annual spring sale on Saturday, May 8, just in time for Mother’s Day. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Pottery guild holding spring sale in Williams Lake Saturday, May 8

Sale runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty advises Conservative leader Erin O’Toole on mental health and wellness. (House of Commons Photography)
Cariboo-Prince George MP calling for 1-year deadline to establish 3-digit suicide hotline

Todd Doherty’s motion calling for 9-8-8 as a national hotline passed unanimously in December

Cool Clear Water on Mackenzie Avenue posted a sign on its board for its neighbour, Integra Tire. (Photo submitted)
Sign Wars building life of its own in Williams Lake

Lakecity business have joined in on the fun initiative sweeping the province

BOB’s Footwear & Apparel new owners Tyler and Alyssa Ilnicki, and Jorden Ilnicki and Kelsey Getz are hosting a three-day grand opening May 6 through 9. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake family jumps into business at BOB’s Footwear & Apparel Inc.

Grand opening May 6 - 8

The next welding program being offered at Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake campus will be tuition-free thanks to federal funding. (Thompson Rivers University photo)
So you want to be a welder?

TRU Williams Lake offering tuition-free program

Protesters attempt to stop clear-cutting of old-growth trees in Fairy Creek near Port Renfrew. (Will O’Connell photo)
VIDEO: Workers, activists clash at site of Vancouver Island logging operation

Forest license holders asking for independent investigation into incident

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

At this Highway 3 check point, police officers will be asking for identification from drivers, documentation regarding the driver’s name and address, and the purpose for the driver’s travel. (RCMP)
No fines handed out at 1st COVID-19 roadblock as checks move across B.C.

Cpl. Chris Manseau says a total of 127 vehicles were stopped at a roadblock in the Manning Park area

A spectator looks on as the Olympic Caldron is relit in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, February 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Small majority of B.C. residents in favour of a Vancouver 2030 Olympic bid: survey

Split reveals contention about public money needed to organize and host the bid, winter games

Junior A team Coquitlam Express is offering all Tri-City residents who get vaccinated against COVID-19 a free ticket to one of their games. (Facebook/Coquitlam Express)
B.C. hockey team offering free tickets to hometown fans who get the COVID-19 vaccine

‘We know the only way to get fans back is people getting vaccinated,’ says Express’ general manager Tali Campbell

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon speaks in the B.C. legislature, describing work underway to make a small business and tourism aid package less restrictive, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C.’s latest COVID-19 restrictions cost thousands of service jobs

Part-time workers set back again by spike in virus spread

A sign indicating face coverings are required by the establishment is pictured on the front door of a business in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 9, 2021. COVID-19 cases have been on a steady increase in the province of British Columbia over the past week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward A sign indicating face coverings are required by the establishment is pictured on the front door of a business in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 9, 2021. COVID-19 cases have been on a steady increase in the province of British Columbia over the past week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Leaked report shows detailed B.C. COVID-19 data not being released to public

Documents obtained by the Vancouver Sun show cases broken down by neighbourhoods

Abbotsford school board trustee Phil Anderson has stepped down after sharing an offensive image on Facebook. (File photo)
Abbotsford trustee temporarily steps down after sharing post relating COVID masks to slavery

Phil Anderson to receive training to better understand provincial mask mandate after posting picture

B.C. announced the launch of an app May 7 that connects youth struggling with mental health and substance use with “life-saving” social services. (Screen grab)
5 years in the making: Mental health app for youth and children launches in B.C.

The province provided $1.6-million to fund a virtual care platform

Most Read