An Air Canada Airbus A220-300 airliner from Toronto arrives at Halifax Stanfield International Airport in Enfield, N.S. on Monday, June 28, 2021. The Montreal-based airline plans to resume flights to Japan, with routes from Vancouver to Tokyo Haneda and Vancouver to Osaka, starting next summer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Air Canada responds to international travel demand with summer route expansion

New rutes to Japan and Europe on the way next summer

Air Canada announced new European routes and plans to resume select routes to Japan, in an effort to expand international services.

The Montreal-based airline plans to resume flights from Vancouver to Tokyo Haneda and Vancouver to Osaka, starting next summer. It resumed flights to Tokyo Narita airport in April.

The announcement comes after Japan introduced new border measures this fall, that allow all foreign nationals entry to Japan with proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test, easing two years of pandemic restrictions.

Air Canada also plans to expand European routes by adding flights from Toronto to Brussels, Montreal to Toulouse and Montreal to Copenhagen, starting June 1, 2023.

The airline says it will also increase frequency to current international routes in Atlantic, Pacific and South America regions, including flights to Tokyo Narita, Frankfurt and Dubai.

The announcement is a part of Air Canada’s plan to expand global services in response to the increasing demand for international travel.

RELATED: Air Canada to slash summer flight schedule as airports face lengthy delays

Air CanadaAir Travel

Previous story
RBC economists say recession could arrive as early as Q1 of next year

Just Posted

Esk’etemc Chief Fred Robbins, left, Gwitne Alphonse, JoAnne Moiese, Virginia Gilbert, Lillian Alphonse, David Archie and Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars drum and sing during a ceremony Tuesday, Oct. 11 at Boitanio Mall. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
VIDEO: Boitanio Mall excavation prompts archaeological scrutiny by Williams Lake First Nation

Cariboo Regional District deputy chief administration officer Alice Johnston is chief election officer for the local government election. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Alice Johnston is chief election officer for the Cariboo Regional District. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Alice Johnston leads a busy, balanced life

Conservative MP Todd Doherty rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)
Doherty named shadow minister for mental health and suicide prevention

Dena Baumann, from left, Pharis Romero, Cole Patenaude, Shannon O’Donovan and Tanja Iwan, were in front of an audience for the first Audio Affairs session by the Community Arts Council of Williams Lake on Oct. 6. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Audio Affairs vol. 1 in Williams Lake eased the audience into autumn