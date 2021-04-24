84th Annual Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale a success

The 84th Annual Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale took place April 15 and 16 at the BC Livestock Producers Co-op, with COVID-19 restrictions in place, including the wearing of masks when necessary and Stampede Royalty contestants choosing the clear plastic type. (Photo submitted) Williams Lake Stampede Queen contestants Miss MH King Excavating Ltd. Bayley Cail (from left), Miss Williams Lake Lion’s Club Kennady Dyck and Miss Peterson Contracting Ltd. Karena Sokolan stand alongside longtime bull sale and Western lifestyle supporter Willie Crosina of Williams Lake. (Photo submitted)

The 84th Annual Williams Lake Bull Show and Sale was a success, with buyers attending in person or tuning in virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Bruce Rolph opened the show and Williams Lake Stampede Royalty contestants Bayley Cail, Kennady Dyck and Karena Sokolan were on hand and presented ribbons, trophies and award hardware as each year awards are given out in various classes.

Award results this year saw Neil Turner of Sunnybrae Farm in Salmon Arm taking six of the awards home.

Angus Classes

Grand Champion, Jack and Lorrie Brown: Todd Marchant and Pam McGuiness, Schochaneetqua Angus.

Reserve Grand Champion, Royce Cook Memorial – perpetual: Dennis Patrick, Valleys End Angus.

Angus Pen Show Results:

First Place, Circle S Western Wear: Nine Mile Ranch, Al and Lorraine Sanford

Hereford classes

Champion Yearling, Louise Newbery Memorial: 3DL Farm, Daryl Kirton

Reserve Yearling Champion: 3DL Farm, Daryl Kirton

Junior Champion, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce: Sunnybrae Farm, Neil Turner

Reserve Junior Champion, Bank of Montreal – perpetual: Little Fort Herefords

Senior Champion, Royal Bank of Canada – perpetual: Sunnybrae Farm, Neil Turner

Reserve Senior Champion, Beaver Valley Feed and Supplies perpetual: 3DL Farm, Daryl Kirton

Grand Champion, Finning Tractor and Equipment- perpetual: Sunnybrae Farm, Neil Turner

Reserve Grand Champion, The Tribune perpetual: 3DL Farm, Daryl Kirton

Best Pair of Bulls, Ray and Chrissie Pigeon Memorial – perpetual: Sunnybrae Farm, Neil Turner

Best String of Three Bulls, Douglas Lake Ranch perpetual: Sunnybrae Farm, Neil Turner

Get of Sire, Gung Loy Jim Memorial – perpetual: Sunnybrae Farm Neil Turner

Chantelle Wessels, Williams Lake Stampede Association director in charge of the royalty program, said the contestants enjoyed the opportunity to participate.

“Two of the ladies have 4-H experience and it was great to be able to get the ladies out in public,” Wessels said.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter