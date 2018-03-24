Exterior renovations can include those for facades, signage, murals, architectural features, siding, lighting and awnings. File photo

$20,000 of funding up for grabs for facade improvement in the Cariboo

Businesses can apply to beautify commercial properties

The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) has announced funding for business and property owners within the CRD to improve their commercial building frontages.

Businesses that qualify for the Business Facade Improvement Program can recieve a 50 per cent reimbursement up to a maxiumum of $5,000 for exterior renovations including those to facades, signage, murals, architectural features, siding, lighting and awnings.

The funds have been made available for the third year in a row through a $20,000 grant from Northern Development Initiative Trust.

Business and commercial property owners with properties in the rural areas of the regional district are eligible, as are non-profit societies with commercial locations. Home-based businesses in the CRD are eligible for up to $500 for signage only.

The CRD press release said funding will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis subject to project eligibility and availability of funds.

The Business Facade Improvement Program was created “in an effort to create vibrant commercial areas that can attract new customers, visitors and potential investors,” according to the CRD’s brochure.

Guidelines and application forms are available at Cariboord.ca under Community Economic Development, or at CRD offices in Quesnel, Williams Lake and 100 Mile House.

Businesses within municipal boundaries in the Cariboo (in the City of Quesnel, City of Williams Lake, District of 100 Mile House and District of Wells) are not eligible for the CRD program, but can apply for similar grants with their local municipality.

Previous story
Uber self-driving crash video calls safety, rules into question

Just Posted

Hotel tax, new ferry, opportunities for 2018

INDUSTRIAL UPDATE 2018: A look at the tourism sector in the Cariboo Chilcotin Coach

New executive director at Chamber of Commerce

Mark Doratti takes helm at Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce

Outhouse sets franchise history with Royals

Likely’s Griffen Outhouse has set two franchise records this season with the Victoria Royals.

Father son duo look forward to 2018 Coy Cup

Next week will be Francis Johnson Jr.’s ninth time competing at a Coy Cup for the WL Stampeders

Calving season brings hope for Cariboo ranchers

Still a lot of work ahead to recover from the wildfires

Vancouver Aquarium’s resident octopus released into ocean

Staff let the Giant Pacific octopus go into the waters near Bowen Island so she can reproduce

B.C. umpire has developed thick skin after 30 years listening to insults

Scott McLaren pays no mind to comments from the cheap seats

Musicians Sarah Harmer, Grimes join B.C. anti-pipeline protests

Musicians are in Vancouver for the Juno Awards on Sunday night

$20,000 of funding up for grabs for facade improvement in the Cariboo

Businesses can apply to beautify commercial properties

Canadian cities hold March for our Lives events in wake of Florida shooting

Hundreds of people support the massive March for Our Lives event in Washington, D.C.

Health officials called after acid spill near B.C.-Alberta border leaks into creek

Tanker truck crashed south of Dawson Creek, spilling 17,000 litres of hydrochloric acid

Embattled band Hedley plays last show in B.C. before hiatus

About 3,000 tickets had sold for final performance at Kelowna’s Prospera Place

Canucks sing the Blues as they fall to St. Louis 4-1

Berglund nets two, including the game-winner, to lift St. Louis over Vancouver

Canada’s Kaetlyn Osmond wins figure skating world title

The 22-year-old won the women’s singles crown with her Black Swan routine

Most Read

  • $20,000 of funding up for grabs for facade improvement in the Cariboo

    Businesses can apply to beautify commercial properties