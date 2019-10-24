1968 Camaro available at Adrenalin Motors

This Pro Touring Camaro has had over 2,000 hours of build time and an appraisal of over $160,000.
The Camaro has a 580 horsepower engine, which is mated to a Tremec 6 speed performance transmission, GM Performance Clutch and a 4” custom drive shaft into the custom narrowed 12 Bolt Moser rear end.
The interior has Recaro leather racing seats and a Budnik custom steering wheel. The black shift knob on the shifter matches the vehicle along with the Dakota digital dash and a touch screen JVC stereo deck playing through multiple speakers and two 10” Kicker sub woofers.
The Camaro has a push button start and specific starting instructions.
SPECS AND DETAILS
Year: 1968
Make: Chevrolet
Model: Camaro
Kilometres: 1,770
Engine Type: Gasoline
Engine Size: 6.2L LS3 V8
Body Colour: Arctic White
Body Style: Coupe
Doors: 2
Interior Colour: Black
Centre Console: None
