A joy forever: Rolls-Royce Ghost

Having made its official debut in July 2021, the Ghost is the most technologically advanced and the most successful Rolls-Royce model thus far in the company’s storied 116-year history. Alfonso Arnold photo

By Joe Leary

The air of distinction that embodies the Rolls-Royce brand is simply unmatched in the automotive world. And to take the wheel of the new Rolls-Royce Ghost is to embark on an unparalleled driving experience.

Having made its official debut in July 2021, Ghost is the most technologically advanced and the most successful Rolls-Royce model thus far in the company’s storied 116-year history.

“Rolls-Royce is the absolute pinnacle of automobiles,” says Aly Jiwani, Vice President Regional Operations, OpenRoad Auto Group.

In the Ghost, the Rolls-Royce team set new standards in customer centricity as they look to the future and the next generation of clients. Alfonso Arnold photo

To purchase this vehicle is not akin to just buying a car; there are unique pieces to behold.

“They are commissioned. When our customers purchase one of these vehicles they get it exactly as they want it. It’s a piece of art for sure.”

The new Ghost reflects the ‘Post-Opulent’ design philosophy; an all-wheel drive and all-wheel steering masterpiece. It is equipped with a 6.75 litre twin-turbo V12 engine, offering the driver 563 hp.

Ghost glides effortlessly and the world’s first Planar suspension system significantly increases its seamless agility.

“I was in awe and stunned when I first set eyes on the new Ghost,” Jiwani says of this latest rendition.

“The car just speaks for itself – and is so beautiful and opulent.”

In the new Ghost, design, engineering and craftsmanship come together in perfect harmony. Alfonso Arnold photo

For the magnificent new Ghost, the collective of design, engineering and craftsmanship all come together in perfect harmony.

The team set new standards in customer centricity as they look to the future and the next generation of clients.

It’s a truly unique automobile.

“There is no base model,” adds Jiwani.

“Our pinnacle is our Phantom; that’s our flagship, but everything from Cullinan, Ghost, Dawn, Wraith they are all top-of-the-line cars and all unique to that certain consumer. All five Rolls-Royce models are spectacular.”

Poet John Keats once noted that, “A thing of beauty is a joy forever.”

Rolls-Royce serves as testament to that statement.

The new Rolls-Royce Ghost is equipped with a 6.75 litre twin-turbo V12 engine, offering the driver 563 hp. Alfonso Arnold photo

This story first appeared in Boulevard Vancouver magazine.

