Due to ongoing supply chain issues, the New Car Dealers Association of BC has decided to cancel the Vancouver International Auto Show for 2023. Photo courtesy NCDA BC

2023 Vancouver International Auto Show cancelled – but other event options being explored

By Blair Qualey

As owners of the Vancouver International Auto Show, the New Car Dealers Association of BC has been diligently working with vehicle manufacturers and other partners for many months in anticipation of celebrating the 100th edition of the signature event next March.

Unfortunately, we have had to make the difficult decision to cancel the 2023 Auto Show.

In recent months, we have watched several auto tradeshows across North America announce the cancellation of their events because of supply chain issues that impact the ability of all auto manufacturers to showcase their latest offerings of new cars, trucks and concept vehicles.

We diligently worked with auto manufacturers to see if there was an ability to create a program that would live up to expectations. But despite the growing anticipation and excitement about the auto show returning to Vancouver after a three-year hiatus, the realities that faced other show organizers became apparent. Ongoing interruptions to the global supply chain mean that automobile manufacturers, automotive dealer and after-market distributors are not able to fully commit to participating in a trade show of this kind.

Without the solid participation of all manufacturers, we are unable to produce the kind of quality event that both we and auto enthusiasts from across the province have come to expect.

We want to extend our thanks to the many dealership members, partners, sponsors, industry partners – and especially auto enthusiasts from across this province, for their patience and understanding.

The New Car Dealers Association is actively exploring other meaningful in-person event options to share B.C.’s love affair with the automobile in 2023 and will provide an update in the coming weeks.

Blair Qualey is President and CEO of the New Car Dealers Association of BC. You can email him at bqualey@newcardealers.ca

AutoscarsElectric vehiclesSUVsTrucks

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Maserati’s Grecale, A new-look Escape + more news from the auto world

Just Posted

A Salmon Arm player tries to get a shot on the Timberwolves' net during Saturday, Dec. 10 tournament play. The Timberwolves were holding their own in the game, and had so far won one and tied one in the tournament. (Ruth Lloyd photo Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake U18 Tier 2 Timberwolves take silver in home tournament

A child with the flu can have hallucinations, but be assured these episodes can be brief and don’t require treatment, says Dr. Kathryn MacKinlay, a Pediatrician in Vernon. (Interior Heath)
This year’s flu causing hallucinations among children: Vernon pediatrician

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139’s First Vice President Gordon Keener presents a cheque to Lieutenant Nathanial Hoeft with a cheque for $1,500.00 to assist with their Christmas Dinner. (Royal Canadian Legion photo) Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139’s First Vice President Gordon Keener presents a cheque to Lieutenant Nathanial Hoeft with a cheque for $1,500 to assist with their Christmas program. (Royal Canadian Legion photo)
Williams Lake’s local legion gives Salvation Army a helping hand

Jayson Gilbert was arrested Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 and charged in connection to the incident at the Rudy Johnson Bridge the day before. (Facebook photo)
Williams Lake man sentenced to life in prison for Rudy Johnson Bridge murder, kidnappings

Pop-up banner image