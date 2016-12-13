- Search
PHOTO GALLERY: 64th Annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale a hit
From Aug. 4 - 8 youth and families participated, culminating with the show Monday
-
Video
News
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz coming to Canada to meet with Trudeau, business leaders
The trip will conclude with a stop in Stephenville, N.L
Canadian Blood Services in talks around paid donations of plasma as supply dwindles
The number of people who donate blood regularly dropped by 31,000 during the COVID-19 pandemic
-
Okanagan man receives fine, on hunting probation after shooting buck along Lakeshore Road
-
B.C. man ordered to pay $13K for smoking in his strata unit
-
Pigs as pets: B.C. man starts petition following death of illegal pet pig Hamson
-
N.W.T. RCMP deploy controversial roadside cannabis screening devices
-
B.C. ‘clear’ there’s not enough housing as Vancouver encampment ordered dismantled
LOCAL GOOD (Powered by Do Some Good)
What GOOD are you seeing in your community?
Tell us about your favourite cause. Celebrate friends, family, and neighbours for their acts of kindness. Show your employees volunteering in the community. Ask for needed supplies and volunteers for your cause. Share fundraising event details.
Click HERE to find out how to get featured.
A special thank you to our Community Partners, Good Companies and Local Champions who are essential allies in our mission to build stronger communities. Their support allows causes you care about and volunteers to use the Do Some Good platform for FREE. This increases volunteerism and support to ALL nonprofits and charities in our community.
Community
Likely small appliance and power tools recycling event Aug. 20
Opportunity to drop off power tools and appliances for recycling in Likely
HAPHAZARD HISTORY: The Texas Ferry provided access to Cariboo gold fields
All that remains at the site are two rustling boilers
-
Sugar Cane Ball Diamond to be named after late player, tournament organizer Byron Louie
-
OUR HOMETOWN: Helping is what this Williams Lake local does
-
PODCAST: Jessica MacNiel – is the reigning Miss Teenager World
-
Downtown Williams Lake Art Walk 2022 opens Aug. 12 and will feature 30 artists at 30 businesses
-
QUIZ: A celebration of the fruit harvest
Obituaries
William Watson Crosina “Willie”
Aug 10th, 2022
Joyce (Bambrick) Fraser
Aug 5th, 2022
Darlene Sharon Gardner (nee Knowles)
Jul 27th, 2022
Hilda (Leger) Sauter
Jul 26th, 2022
Joe Leroy
Jul 26th, 2022
Gwendoline Joyce Holmes
Jul 16th, 2022
Entertainment
Anne Heche, TV, film and stage actor, dies at 53 from injuries sustained in LA car crash
Heche is survived by her sons Homer and Atlas
As Spider-Man turns 60, fans reflect on diverse appeal
‘We should always be open to the possibilities’
-
B.C. teen singer performs new single on ‘The Tonight Show’
-
Actors say hazards of voice-over work in video games should be recognized
-
Barkerville, one of B.C.’s iconic historic towns, backdrops long-awaited Bollywood film
-
Northwest B.C. musician to receive an honorary doctorate degree from Ontario university
-
Brad Pitt’s ‘Bullet Train’ pulls into station with $30.1M
Opinion
MLA’S CORNER: Affordability out of reach under NDP
We are in an affordability crisis that continues to go unaddressed by the NDP government
RANCH MUSINGS: Sharing the risk of ranch business decisions
Enjoying the teamwork is the watchword of a happy farming and ranching business and lifestyle
Life
Life.Style.Etc.
Sarah Grant, Founder & Lead Organizer, Be.neat Studio
Flavour train
It’s all about the flavour at Train Station Pub
Impress
sponsored
Embark on a new career: Personal Support + Mental Health Worker program launches in August
Program launches Aug. 22 for applicants in Prince George, Quesnel, Williams Lake and Smithers
sponsored
Funding, peer-mentorship, training and distribution available to help Williams Lake artists raise their VOICES!
Local creators can now apply for the TELUS STORYHIVE’s Voices 2.0 program until July 28
