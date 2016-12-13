PHOTO GALLERY: 64th Annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale a hit

Riata Seelhoff, Horsefly 4-H Club, with her grand champion steer and top home grown steer at the 64th Annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photos - Williams Lake Tribune)
From Aug. 4 - 8 youth and families participated, culminating with the show Monday

A second Ashcroft resident in severe medical distress living within half-a-block of the ambulance station has had to wait nearly 30 minutes for an ambulance to arrive, and has not survived. (Photo credit: Ashcroft <em>Journal</em> file photo)

B.C. man dies within sight of ambulance station with no ambulance available
Lightning strikes in B.C. between August 10 and 13, 2022 (BC Wildfire Service/Facebook)

B.C. light show ignited 140 new wildfires

  • updated 11h ago
RCMP deploy controversial roadside cannabis screening devices in N.W.T.

10 summer stops for your Kootenay vacay

Valdy performs at the 2019 ROOTSandBLUES Festival. Do you know which communitiy hosts this iconic B.C. music festival? (Black Press file photo)

QUIZ: A celebration of summer fun
BC Lions kicker Sean Whyte, left, celebrates his winning field goal with defensive end Obum Gwacham (98) near game end CFL football action against the Calgary Stampeders in Calgary, Saturday Aug. 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal

B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win
Liquid Zoo police presence (Submitted)

Update: Manager ‘heartbroken’ after man dies outside Kelowna nightclub
Roughly ten minutes after they posed for this picture with their plaque for finishing second in a Portland, Oregon fastpitch tournament, Langley’s Fraser Valley Fusion 2006 team returned to their bus to discover thieves had gone through it. It was the day after someone stolen the bus catalytic converter. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

A theft-plagued road trip to the U.S. for B.C. fast-pitch team
Canadian jazz piano impresario Oscar Peterson sits at a piano in a television studio in a January 26, 1963, handout photo. Peterson is the subject of the documentary “Oscar Peterson: Black + White,” which premieres Saturday at the Toronto International Film Festival. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Archives Radio-Canada, Andre Le Coz,

Pianist Oscar Peterson becomes first Black Canadian featured on a circulation coin

Vanessa Kizyma

Video: Okanagan sky lights up after thunderstorm

Paramedics in B.C. responded to about 210 heat-related patient events during the July 2022 heat wave. According to the BC Coroners Service, 16 people died. (APBC image)

16 deaths recorded during B.C.’s July heat wave

AP Illustration by Peter Hamlin based on legal documents regarding sex abuse in the Mormon church.

VIDEO: How the Mormon church ‘help line’ hid child sex abuse

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of Germany stop to talk to the media as they take a stroll at the G7 Summit in Schloss Elmau on June 27, 2022. The Prime Minister’s Office says Justin Trudeau will accompany the chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, on a brief Canadian visit later this month that will include stops in Montreal, Toronto and Stephenville in western Newfoundland. In a statement released Saturday, the PMO confirmed the Aug. 21-23 visit starts in Montreal, where meetings will be held with German and Canadian business leaders, and a tour is scheduled at an artificial intelligence institute. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz coming to Canada to meet with Trudeau, business leaders

The trip will conclude with a stop in Stephenville, N.L

A Canadian Blood Services clinic in Calgary. (File photo: Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

Canadian Blood Services in talks around paid donations of plasma as supply dwindles

The number of people who donate blood regularly dropped by 31,000 during the COVID-19 pandemic

Team Quebec's Olivier Rioux plays in a men's basketball quarterfinal game against Team Alberta at the 2022 Canada Summer Games in Welland, Ontario Thursday, August 11, 2022. The 16-year-old from Anjou, Quebec is 7-foot-6 and recognized by Guinness World Records as the tallest teen in the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton

Quebec’s Olivier Rioux, world’s tallest teen, chasing hoops dream at Canada Games

Teen who stands 7’6” hopes to go pro some day

Williams Lake teen Taylor Fitzgerald is heading to St. Thomas University in Miami, Florida this fall to continue competing in swimming. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake Blue Fins swimmer stretching her wings to Miami, Florida

Taylor Fitzgerald has been recruited by St. Thomas University

Photographers capture images at Chilliwack Flight Fest, a free air show, on Aug. 17, 2014. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 is World Photography Day and Aviation Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 14 to 20

World Photography Day, Gay Uncles Day, Tattoo Removal Day all coming up this week

Frosty, the rare white orca from California, was spotted near Telegraph Cove B.C. recently. (Scott Turton photo)

Rare white orca from California spotted taking a big family trip to B.C.

Frosty and his family ventured over 2,000 kilometres north of home

An event in Likely will allow residents to drop off small appliances and power tools locally on Aug. 20. (Image submitted)

Likely small appliance and power tools recycling event Aug. 20

Opportunity to drop off power tools and appliances for recycling in Likely

Rick Matthews at the Seven Mile Ranch circa 1972. (Rick Matthews photo)

HAPHAZARD HISTORY: The Texas Ferry provided access to Cariboo gold fields

All that remains at the site are two rustling boilers

    William Watson Crosina “Willie”

    Aug 10th, 2022

    Joyce (Bambrick) Fraser

    Aug 5th, 2022

    Darlene Sharon Gardner (nee Knowles)

    Jul 27th, 2022

    Hilda (Leger) Sauter

    Jul 26th, 2022

    Joe Leroy

    Jul 26th, 2022

    Gwendoline Joyce Holmes

    Jul 16th, 2022

    FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of “The Tender Bar” on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Heche was in the hospital Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, following an accident in which her car smashed into a house and flames erupted, a representative for the actor told People magazine. The representative, who was not identified, told the magazine that Heche was in stable condition a day after Friday’s accident. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

    Anne Heche, TV, film and stage actor, dies at 53 from injuries sustained in LA car crash

    Heche is survived by her sons Homer and Atlas

    Tyler Scott Hoover, a professional Spider-Man cosplayer and model, is pictured in the classic costume of the Marvel comic superhero. In August 2022, as the iconic character marks 60 years in the vast, imaginative world of comic books, movies and merchandise, fans like Hoover reflect on Spider-Man’s appeal across race, gender and nationality. (Tyler Scott Hoover via AP)

    As Spider-Man turns 60, fans reflect on diverse appeal

    ‘We should always be open to the possibilities’

    Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson

    MLA’S CORNER: Affordability out of reach under NDP

    We are in an affordability crisis that continues to go unaddressed by the NDP government

      Ranch Musings columnist David Zirnhelt. (File photo)

      RANCH MUSINGS: Sharing the risk of ranch business decisions

      Enjoying the teamwork is the watchword of a happy farming and ranching business and lifestyle

        Williams Lake Tribune, Aug 11

        Sarah Grant, Lia Crowe photography

        Life.Style.Etc.

        Sarah Grant, Founder & Lead Organizer, Be.neat Studio

          Train Station Pub - Lia Crowe photography

          Flavour train

          It’s all about the flavour at Train Station Pub

            Students in the Personal Support and Mental Health Worker program will train for employment with community social service agencies, and in support services for all ages and group home settings.

            Embark on a new career: Personal Support + Mental Health Worker program launches in August

            Program launches Aug. 22 for applicants in Prince George, Quesnel, Williams Lake and Smithers

              Jaemie and Vanessa filming for their visual podcast Low Key Obsessed. Photo by Vincent Le.

              Funding, peer-mentorship, training and distribution available to help Williams Lake artists raise their VOICES!

              Local creators can now apply for the TELUS STORYHIVE’s Voices 2.0 program until July 28

