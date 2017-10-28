Ministry of Environment air quality technician Steve Josefowich ensures the ministry’s new air quality monitoring station is placed correctly Saturday morning in Williams Lake. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

VIDEO: Williams Lake gets new air quality monitoring station

With help from Sher Holdings Ltd. the Ministry of Environment installed a replacement unit at the Columneetza air quality monitoring site.

Williams Lake’s new Columneetza air quality monitoring station was installed Saturday morning.

Crane operator Jason Bossert of Sher Holdings Ltd. in Kamloops brought the 5,500 pound unit to the lakecity from Kamloops where it was constructed.

The Ministry of Environment’s air quality meteorologist Ralph Adams and air quality technician Steve Josefowich were also in Williams Lake to help with installing the unit.

There is also new fencing and a new foundation at the site.

Power will be hooked up to the station Monday and then the new instrumentation can be calibrated and begin to operate.

In an earlier interview Adams said a 10-metre tall tower will be added which will allow the wind instruments that are currently located at Canadian Tire to be moved to the new station.

VIDEO: Halloween costumes bring joy to six-year-old with cerebral palsy

