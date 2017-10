Members of the Williams Lake Stampede Association pause from cleaning up Sunday after the weekend’s successful wildfire relief fundraiser. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

The weekend’s wildfire relief fundraiser was a success said Tim Rolph, president of the Williams Lake Stampede Association.

“We haven’t finalized all our numbers, but the auction looks like it was in the $23,000 range,” Rolph said. “Thank you so much to all the people that supported us.”