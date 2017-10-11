VIDEO: Secondary school turkey shoot winners share their bounty

Students and teachers at Lake City Secondary School Columneetza campus competed in a foul shoot Friday to win a frozen turkey which they shared with the Salvation Army Food Bank.

Grade 8 student Josh Oler watches as he makes another basket during Friday’s turkey shoot at Lake City Secondary School Columneetza campus. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

This Thanksgiving students and teachers at Lake City Secondary’s Columneetza campus had the opportunity to get sporty about giving.

Traditionally the school holds a turkey shoot where the teacher/student team that shoots the most basketballs into the hoop in a minute takes home a turkey.

But this year, teacher Ryan Hanley said the school decided the winners would donate their turkeys to the Salvation Army food bank and instead of holding the event during the lunch hour, the turkey shoot was part of a school-wide assembly.

“We decided to create a grander finale by having the finals in front of the whole school,” Hanley said. “Ken Lucks, one of our vice principals, was the one who had the idea of the winners presenting a donation of turkey, and other Thanksgiving food items, to the Salvation Army.”

Teams began competing on Thursday and students were randomly paired with a teacher.

In the end it came down to Hanley and teammate Josh Oler who took first with 15 points. Teacher John Deisher and Finley Enns tied with teacher Tanner Gainer and Adam Kelly for second with 12 points, and student Roman Boston who competed with Gainer achieved third place with six points.

“Devin Stowell and teacher Martin Kruus also qualified for the finals, but did not compete because Devin was away,” Hanley said.

Salvation Army Lieutenant Geoff Butt said the donation was greatly appreciated.

“We served a turkey dinner to the community today, and your donations will help go toward serving more meals,” Butt said.