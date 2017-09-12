VIDEO: Cops for Cancer Tour de North departs from Williams Lake

Williams Lake Constables Joel Kooger (left) and Taylor Callens prepare for the Cops for Cancer Tour de North departure from the lakecity Tuesday morning. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Two Williams Lake RCMP officers departed with the Cops for Cancer Tour de North Tuesday morning from the lakecity, eager to face the challenge.

Constables Joel Kooger and Taylor Callens said it was tough to train during July and August when heavy smoke was in the area due to the wildfires, however they were both optimistic they said.

“Hopefully we have done enough training that we don’t struggle,”Callens said.

Kooger said the ride goes from Williams Lake to Dawson Creek this year and will see them ride 850 kilometres.

On the first day they are pedalling 120 kilometres to Quesnel and on day three, which Const. Callens said will be the hardest day, they will ride 185 km.

Every year the Cops for Cancer participants ride for kids with cancer to raise money to fund life-saving pediatric research and Camp Goodtimes.

This year’s Tour de North Riders also include Tristan Williams and Rebecca Bojczuk Fort St. John RCMP, Zoe Moshansky, BC Ambulance Service (BCAS) Dawson Creek, Trent Ernst, Media Tumbler Ridge, Brodie Garrison, Mackenzie RCMP, Les Figura and Dustin Hudyma, Prince George RCMP Civilian, Carly Sedgewick, Prince George RCMP dispatch, Dennis Schwab, community rider from Prince George, Cloye Strong, BCAS Williams Lake, Jordan Boulianne, Fort St. James RCMP, Catherine Scott, BCAS Fraser Lake, Craig Lepoidevin, community rider Fraser Lake, Deb Pocock, Burns Lake RCMP, Ryan Hobbs, Houston RCMP, Caelum Ellis, community rider Smithers, Richelle Fawdrey, Sheriff Services Terrace and Patrick Tilma, Terrace RCMP.

Callens encouraged everyone to follow their progress on the Cops for Cancer Facebook page.

