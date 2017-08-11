Youth soccer camp in Williams Lake to run August 28 to September 1

Given the wildfire situation in the Williams Lake area changes have been made to the youth summer soccer camp. The camp will now be one week starting Monday, Aug. 28 and wrapping up on Friday, Sept. 1. Greg Sabatino file photo

Monday, Aug. 28

to Friday, Sept 1

Youth soccer camp reduced to one week due to fire situation

Given the wildfire situation in the Williams Lake area changes have been made to the Summer Soccer Camp.

The camp will now be one week starting Monday, Aug. 28 and wrapping up on Friday, Sept. 1, says Jaime Macdonald.

The fees remain the same at $200 for the week or $50 per day.

As usual all Williams Lake Youth Soccer Association children will receive a $50 discount for the weeks. The camp will run from 9 to 5 p.m. with drop off from 8:30 a.m. at the Esler playing fields.

Camps were originally scheduled to run for six weeks during July and August but had to be cancelled due to the wildfire evacuation of Williams Lake in July.

Registration forms are available on line at wlysa.com.

Further information on registration is available by contacting Oliver Hitch at ojhitch@gmail.com or at (778)-267-1940.