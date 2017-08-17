Young medal-winning archers return from Quebec

Local archers Ty and Joelle Thurow have returned home from national competitions in Quebec, medals in hand.

Ty took first place in the 3D Nationals, and Joelle won first in her category.

Ty came in second in the Field Nationals and fourth in Outdoor Target.

It’s a family sport for the Thurows, with mom and dad, Mary and Bob Thurow, shooting and competing, too.

The family got started at local shoots in 100 Mile House and Quesnel for something to do together in the winter time.

“One of the things I really like about archery is that my whole family does it, and it’s fun to hang out together,” Joelle stated.

“Another thing I like is doing math, and in 3D you have to guess how far your target is away from you. There’s also a lot of hiking in the bush: it’s lots of fun.”

She added that she thoroughly enjoyed the 3D competition in Quebec.

“I was pretty nervous, but a win felt certain because I had a fair lead on the first day,” she said. “It was exciting, but hard because I was the only English-speaking person in my group.”

There were several competitors from B.C. at the event. Newfoundland was the only province not represented.

Ty said that at the one-day Field Nationals, it was his first field shot and he didn’t know what to expect.

“I knew some of the kids from other tournaments, and knew they were really strong shots,” he explained. “I didn’t have a clue that I’d won until they called my name. I was very pleased.”

He explained that a Hoyt compound bow is a natural choice for him.

“My family has always shot compound, including for hunting, and when I started shooting at three years old, it was with a compound,” he said.

Joelle and Ty’s mom, Mary Thurow, said that she was really proud of the kids.

“It was really nice to see that Ty didn’t win the 3D competition on the first day, and that by day two he was in second place,” she said. “There was a very strong shooter from New Brunswick, and it was so good to see Ty win graciously and be a good sport.”

Archery’s a great way to spend time with your family, go hiking at local 3D shoots and meet a ton of great people, Ty said.

“I got to meet my coach that way, and Just Shooting Arrows from North Vancouver who sponsors me.

“Some get to be good enough, and lucky enough to go the provincials and have the chance to make the B.C. team, which I got to do,” he continued. “Your sponsor will pay your way to the Nationals.

“Just Shooting Arrows has done a lot of great stuff for me so far.”

Ty attributes his success in archery to his family’s passionate involvement with the sport, and to his coach, Al Campsall, who was at the archery events in Quebec.

“He’s a world-class shooter,” Ty said. “He was very proud of us.”