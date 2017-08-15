Wyatt Armes among top five at Canadian high school rodeo finals

Despite his family being evacuated this summer due to wildfires, Wyatt Armes was able to compete in the high school rodeo finals in the U.S. and the Canadian high school rodeo finals. While he was away friends looked after his 4-H beef project.

Being evacuated from home during wildfires didn’t stop local high school rodeo competitor Wyatt Armes from enjoying a life-changing adventure at the Nationals in Gillette, Wyoming, followed by taking what he learned there and putting it to good use at the Canadian High School Rodeo Finals in Alberta.

The 17-year-old competes in cutting – a two-and-a-half-minute run, which involves working closely with his horse to separate cows from a herd at top speed.

“When my brother was in Grade 11, he started high school rodeo, and I got to help out. When it came to my time, it was automatic,” he explained.

“The High School Nationals rodeo is the largest one in the world, and it was pretty cool to go down there and compete.”

Armes is going into Grade 12, and has been involved with rodeo for seven years.

“Before rodeo I was in 4-H. I always had cattle and been in the agriculture aspect of life,” he added. “My event is cutting. It’s not a common rodeo event, but it’s what I do best.”

Wildfires broke out and changed all his plans for getting to the Nationals.

“Four days before we were supposed to go, I had my 4-H achievement day to attend. I was getting cows ready, and packing the trailer for Nationals, and here came the fires. There were three fires surrounding me, and I thought, ‘Oh, I’d better call my parents.’

“My folks decided the fires were too close, so we gathered up cows and horses and took them to the Trail Riders at the Stampede Grounds. We grabbed all the valuable stuff from the trailer. Lucky for me, I had already packed my clothes.”

The family stayed at the Trail Riders for three days, and had to decide if they were going to the Nationals, and how they would get there.

“Highway 97 was closed, and when it opened for one day, we took our cattle to Soda Creek to Dunlevy Ranch. They were so awesome; their kids fed my 4-H calf morning and night and it didn’t lose any weight.”

Armes is planning to attend the University of Saskatchewan for a Bachelors of Science degree, on his way to becoming a veterinarian. For the past two years he has been working at the Animal Care Hospital of Williams Lake with Dr. Doug Magnowski, something he says he thoroughly enjoys.

“Dr. Magnowski donated a medical test for my horse to get me across the border to the Nationals,” he said. “That was so much appreciated.

“When we got to the Nationals, it was amazing. There were trailers lined up as far as you could see, and there were these massive arenas. One of the best parts of being there was that when someone saw the Canadian flag, they were in awe. With everything going on up here, they couldn’t believe we drove down,” he said.

“It was so cool because everyone is nervous and excited at the same time. You find yourself talking to random people, asking where you’re from – it’s the most welcoming thing in the world.”

He said that even though his event at the Nationals didn’t go as well as hoped, he said he made great connections and had great experiences.

“After the Nationals, we were still on evacuation order, and went to the Canadian High School Rodeo Finals in Nanton, Alberta. It was just as much fun, and I did much better. I ended up in the top five – it was awesome. I took all the things I learned at the Nationals and put them into place at the Canadian Finals,” he said.

“It was one of the best experiences of my life.”