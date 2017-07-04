WLYSA to host weekly Summer Soccer Camps

The Williams Lake Youth Soccer Association is hosting weekly Summer Soccer Camps.

The Williams Lake Youth Soccer Association is hosting weekly Summer Soccer Camps running July 17 to Aug. 25.

Sessions will run Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The camps will be coached by Jaime Macdonald and Oliver Hitch.

“This camp will be a great way for youth to improve their soccer skills, leadership and teamwork,” said Macdonald.

The camp will focus on technical coaching aimed to develop each individual player, no matter their current ability level.

“Playing every day will improve players soccer skills,” she said.

The camp is for ages 7-12, and ages 13-16. All abilities are welcome.

Cost is $200 per week or $40/day drop-in.

WLYSA members save $50.

For more information contact Hitch at oljhitch@gmail.com or call 778-267-1940.