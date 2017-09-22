Williams Lake to host the 2018 Coy Cup

It’s another feather in the cap for Williams Lake.

BC Hockey have announced the 2018 Senior Male AA Championship, the Coy Cup, will be held from March 27-31, 2018 at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex in Williams Lake.

The Williams Lake Stampeders will host the event.

“We’re looking forward to Williams Lake hosting this event,” said BC Hockey Adult Male Coordinator Trevor Bast. “The community has shown lots of support for the Stampeders in the past, and we’re sure they’ll extend a warm welcome to the other teams that come to compete for the Coy Cup.”

The Stampeders won the Coy Cup in back-to-back years in 2013 and 2014. Williams Lake was the host for the 2014 Coy Cup, which was the last time they hosted the championship.

Last year, the Whitehorse Huskies were crowned champions on home ice.

The Coy Cup was donated to BC Hockey by Colonel Coy of the fiftieth “Gordon Highlanders” Regiment of Victoria, BC. It is emblematic of the Senior AA Amateur Hockey Championship of BC Hockey. The first Coy Cup was awarded in the 1922 – 1923 season.

Williams Lake received more good news word last month that Rogers offered to bring a Rogers Hometown Hockey Broadcast for the 2017/2018 NHL season to the lakecity. That event will kick off Jan. 5.