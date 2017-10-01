Williams Lake Slo-Pitch finals underway

Fourteen teams have competed in the year-end slo-pitch tournament this weekend.

Fourteen teams are up to bat this weekend at the Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League year-end tournament.

Rowdies team member and league president Linda Babondy who has organized the tournament said Sunday it’s gone well considering the weather and the fact that only half the league’s teams are participating.

“We’ve actually got 30 teams in the league, but with the wildfires we are a little late in the season,” she said. “We only played 11 games this season.”

The tournament started Saturday morning with each team playing two seeding games to get placed in the A, B or C division.

Teams in the A division were Rowdies, Rookies, Cowboys and NDNZ and Sox N Friends. In the B division it was Sticks & Stones, Tolko Giants, Allcoballics, Tolko T 3’s, Highlife, Hellraisers and Giants competing. For the C division it was the Angels, Status Eh Team and Esket’em competing.

The final games goes at 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the Esler complex slo-pitch fields.