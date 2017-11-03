Williams Lake Skating Club off to flying start

The girls of the StarSkate program performed well in a Chilliwack competition Oct. 20 to 22.

Kolbi Seterengen (left), Reagan West, Emma Penner, Ryanne Jones, and Bailey Jones attended a skating competition in Chilliwack Oct. 20-22 where they all skated well and took home one gold, one silver, two bronze and two 10th place finishes for the Williams Lake Skating Club.

The Williams Lake Skating Club is off to a great start to the competitive season, with several medals and ribbons already won this year.

The six skaters who compete in the StarSkate program took on the Autumn Leaves competition in Chilliwack on Oct. 20 to 22. The girls gave it their all and skated very well, a fact that is reflected in the weekend’s results.

Emma Penner has a gold medal to hang on her wall after her excellent performance in the Star 4 Girls under 13 division.

Bailey Jones received a bronze medal in the Star 2 Girls category, while Julia Bowman took home a silver metal in Star 3 Girls. Another medal went to Ryanne Jones with a bronze in Star 4 Girls 13 and over category.

And 10th place finishes for both Kolbi Seterengen and Reagan West at the weekend’s event. Seterengen competed in the Star 5 Girls under 13 while West skated her best against others in the Star 6 Girls division.

With such an impressive start, the skaters are looking forward to the rest of the season on the ice. The StarSkate girls, along with the rest of the Williams Lake Skating Club will be holding a showcase performance on Thursday, Dec. 21 to really show the town what they’ve got.

The event will be a chance for local skaters of all levels to show off their skills and tricks for their family, friends, and supportive community members. Skating will begin at 7 p.m. at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex and anyone interested in local figure skating is invited to come out to support the skaters.