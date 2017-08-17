Williams Lake rugby players take early wins at women’s Nationals in Calgary

Finals coming up on Sunday

Williams Lake rugby player Madison Blusson, competing with Team B.C. at the Canadian Nationals in Calgary this week, was happily surprised by her step dad, Nick West, who drove a long day from Williams Lake, just in time to watch her team beat Quebec. Mandie Furey photo

By LeRae Haynes

Local rugby players Madison Blusson,17 and Emma Feldinger, 17 are at the Canadian Nationals in Calgary this week.

Both are members of Team B.C. and Feldinger is a member of Team Canada.

“It’s so intense to watch the girls play,” said Madison’s mother, Mandi Furey. “They’re so different than the boys – very aggressive. So fun to watch them!”

They’ve won both their games this week so far.

They played Ontario, winning 30-5, and won 33-17 against Quebec.

“You’re in the stands, and you just can’t sit down when they’re playing,” Furey continued.

“You either jump up in the stands, or run down the bleachers alongside them: it’s so exciting.”

The National finals are on Sunday.