Williams Lake Female Midget T-Wolves battle it out in OMAHA hockey action

The Williams Lake Midget T-Wolves grabbed two wins against Kelowna on home ice Oct. 28 and 29.

The rival teams went head-to-head in a Saturday afternoon contest. Goals from Paige Outhouse, Pyper Alexander and Faith Myers went unanswered and the team walked away with a 3-0 win.

Sunday morning saw a tighter match-up but the T-Wolves still dominated much of the game.

Sarah Vermeulen and Bronwyn Pocock notched goals for the team.

Rachel Cross was the team’s netminder.

Head coach Roy Call said overall he was happy with the team’s results.

“We completely dominated both games. We killed it,” Call said, noting the T-Wolves were in the offensive end for most of both games carving out several opportunities. “We just couldn’t score, but that’s how it goes.”

Call said he is pleased with the improvement he’s seeing from the new younger players this season and the smart play from that of his veterans.

Out of 17 games, the team has seven wins, seven ties and three losses so far.

This weekend there will be more OMAHA action, with the T-Wolves taking on Kamloops Saturday afternoon at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

“They’re a good team, super competitive. It should be a good game,” Call said.