Williams Lake athlete playing for bronze in U SPORTS nationals Sunday

Ryan Glanville set to kick off Nov. 12 at 11 a.m. in Kamloops

Shirley Fait gives a hug to her son Ryan Thursday night after the TRU Wolfpack defeated the York University Lions in Kamloops. Photo submitted

Ryan Glanville’s university soccer career is ending on a high note.

The 33-year-old from Williams Lake is preparing to lead his team, the Thompson Rivers University Wolfpack, in a battle for bronze in the 2017 U SPORTS National Men’s Soccer Championship finals this Sunday.

The game will be livestreamed at TRU.ca.

In an upset Thursday, the host team had the lone goal in the second half of play at Hillside Stadium to win against the York University Lions.

Then Friday night, the Wolfpack faced off against the number one ranked team in USPORTS, the Cape Breton Capers.

It was a close game, with the Wolfpack forcing overtime, but the Capers pulled ahead to win it 4-2.

“The guys really battled today,” stated TRU head coach John Antulov yesterday. “They showed resilience. Even when we went down 4-2 in the second overtime we had four or five great scoring opportunities. They didn’t quit. They kept on fighting.”

Now the Wolfpack are preparing for their bronze medal face off which is predicted to be a ‘Canada West battle’ against Glanville’s former team, the UBC Thunderbirds.

The game is scheduled to get underway at 11 a.m. and you can bet there will be lots of fans there from Williams Lake to cheer him on, including his twin brother Sean and mom Shirley.

“I am incredibly proud of him,” Shirley said from Kamloops. “It brings tears to my eyes when I think about what he has accomplished and how he gives so much of himself to his TRU team.”

Shirley said watching Ryan play soccer for almost three decades now has brought her so much pride and pleasure.

Ryan and Sean are both well-known for their athletics on the Esler soccer fields as teens, with Sean continuing to play here.

This is Ryan’s third and final nationals. He went to nationals twice with UBC, and now with TRU in his final year as a masters student.

Ryan has been named Canada West First Team All-Star while maintaining a 4.0 grade point average and raising a young family with a son and a daughter with his wife, Chantel.

