Waterski provs coming up at Chimney Lake

Roughly 50 waterskiers will descend upon Chimney Lake July 15-16 for the BC Waterski Provincials.

Organizer Parnell Pinette — whose family has a history of success in the sport — is inviting anyone interested in spectating to come watch the festivities, which are taking place at Chimney Lake.

“There will be juniors from nine- to 10-year-olds right to adults,” Pinettte said. “Anywhere from 10 to 50 years old.”

The three events being contested will be trick, jump and slalom.

Parnell’s sons Conley, Lucas and Linden will be competing in all three events.

A money jump will follow Monday at noon where the top 10 distances will square off from the two days.

“We’d love people to come out and watch. It starts Saturday morning and runs until mid afternoon on Sunday. You can just follow the signs on Chimney Lake Road.”

Other local competitors include Brent Graham in the adult division and Liv Rankin, who is competing in all three events.

While Parnell said hosting the championships is going to be a lot of work, he added the end result will be completely rewarding.

He also reminded the public who are coming to watch to leave their pets at home.

“Going to visit a tournament somewhere else, you don’t realize how much support you get from the businesses and the community,” he said. “We’re super excited and when you get the weather we’re expected to have it makes it that much cleaner.”

This will be third time Williams Lake has played host to the BC Waterski Provincials.