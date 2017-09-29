VIDEO: Williams Lake Cowboy Action Shoot sees Western gunfights reenacted

El Dorado and his gang got wind that the cattle buyers were coming through to the big sale in 150 Mile House with pockets full of money.

He decided to set up his ambush at the San Jose River crossing. The cattle buyers were nervous – they knew there were lots of bandits out there. But Bart, the big guy from the Gang Ranch, wasn’t frightened.

As the stage was coming up to the crossing it came to an abrupt stop. It was El Dorado. A cowboy bailed out of the stage, guns a-blazing.

“You’re not going to make us late today,” said Deadman’s Hand, also known as Mike Taylor of Quesnel, before firing several rounds into the targets ahead.

Competitors like Deadman’s Hand, Highland Whiskers, Fud, Doc Nowlin and many more were all on hand at the Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association last weekend to test their skills and meet up with like-minded friends at the Cowboy Action Shoot.

The gun range on Bond Lake Road served as the backdrop for the weekend’s events while the Western story line, one of several written by Doc Nowlin, also known as Kelly Bennett, set the stage.

“We’re just old, wannabe cowboys who’ve watched too many westerns,” said Bennett, explaining why he helped organize and participated in the event. “It’s part of family history; it’s part of Cariboo history, and we always played cowboys as a kid. I guess we’ve just never grown up.”

The shoot got underway last Friday afternoon, and continued again over the weekend.

Participants were required to dress in western costumes and shoot with only original or replica period-appropriate pieces, such as Taylor’s 1847 Colt Walker.

“You gotta be a man to shoot that,” Taylor said, holding up his handgun, which in its day was the most powerful pistol until the modern .38 Special/.357 Magnum revolver was developed.

“I mean, you gotta be strong.”

While Taylor also competes with long guns, he primarily shoots cap and ball revolvers in the Frontiersman category, he explained as he reloaded between shoots Sunday morning.

“I shoot the slowest loading pistols here, so if I don’t keep going, I don’t keep up.”

Erwin Teichgrael of Williams Lake, who also used to shoot black powder, came to the event just to watch.

“It’s a good, harmless sport. Everybody really has a lot of fun,” Teichgraef said. “It’s nice to see this. It brings back a lot of fond memories. It’s really exciting to see there’s a club for this.”

Malcolm Cattanach, also known as Highland Whiskers, of 108 Mile House, likes cowboy action shooting so much he’s a member of three clubs; one in Lone Butte, another in Hefley Creek and a third in Saskatchewan.

“We have a rule,” he said. “If you’re not having fun, don’t come.”

More than 30 competitors from across the province took part in the event, which included a lunch and dinner.

Doc Nowlin (left) and Highland Whiskers (also known as Kelly Bennett and Malcolm Cattanach) enjoy reenacting a Western gun fight at the Cowboy Action Shoot in Williams Lake Sunday.

Deadman’s Hand (also known as Mike Taylor of Quesnel) competes in the Frontiersman category at the Cowboy Action Shoot in Williams Lake last weekend. Taylor was revered at the event by all the other competitors for his cap and ball revolvers and long guns.

The 1847 Colt Walker was the largest and most powerful black powder repeating handgun ever made. Mike Taylor of Quesnel used his prized possession at the Williams Lake Cowboy Action Shoot last weekend.

Cowboy Action Shoot competitors Jim Day (from left), Bob Deangelis, young Braydin Lusk and Dean Van Leeuween gather around their custom wagon (a decked out golf cart) at the gun range on Bond Lake Road Sunday.