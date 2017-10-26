Kelowna senior and former Stampder Calvin Green saw one more CFL game but not in the conventional manner. -Image: Telus

VIDEO: CFL wish granted to Kelowna senior

A stroke prevented the former Calgary player from attending a game, so Telus brought it to him

  • Oct. 26, 2017 10:30 a.m.
  • Sports

A former player with the Calgary Stampeders, Calvin Green’s wish was to attend one more Canadian Football League game.

So Wish of a Lifetime, a charity that grants wishes for seniors, stepped up to help make Calvin’s dream come true.

But when the Kelowna senior suffered a stroke this year, he was advised by his doctor not to travel.

That’s when Telus, using the miracles of virtual technology, decided to bring a Stampeders-Saskatchewan Roughriders game to Calvin in the comfort of his residence.

Watch the video here.

Calvin played for the Calgary Stampeders from 1952 to 1954. He currently lives at Chartwell Chatsworth Retirement Residence.

Previous story
Canadian basketball player hopes for better opportunities for Indigenous athletes

Just Posted

Youth input on children’s rights focus of upcoming workshop

A youth-led workshop taking place in the lakecity this weekend will enable children and youth to talk about the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

PHOTO: Demolition underway at former Cariboo Lodge site

Cariboo Lodge is coming down to make way for a new residential care facility

Williams Lake RCMP respond to armed robbery early Tuesday

Police are looking for information or witnesses to an armed robbery in Williams Lake.

Tsilhqot’in mark 153 year anniverary of 1864 hanging

Tsilhqot’in National Government Chief Joe Alphonse says it’s important to honour the chiefs that were hanged in 1864 as fallen heroes

Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department rescues deer

With a backhoe and a rope, members of the Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department freed a deer from inside an empty well.

VIDEO: Books for wildfire victims

Retired teacher Terry Hathaway helps Josef Aschwanden rebuild his home library.

Axe-wielding Keremeos hero describes toddler’s rescue

“I searched under the water for what I thought would be shoulder straps”

VIDEO: CFL wish granted to Kelowna senior

A stroke prevented the former Calgary player from attending a game, so Telus brought it to him

B.C.’s youth in foster care need more help to do well in school: watchdog

Representative for Children and Youth looked at test results and graduation rates

Protesters gather at Vernon court during Sagmoen appearance

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, in custody for firearms-related charges, is also linked to police search

Lending a helping ‘hog’

A CVSE officer felt something nudge him on the back of the leg during a road check

Canadian basketball player hopes for better opportunities for Indigenous athletes

Michael Linklater wants better opportunities for youth

Canadian universities sign off on pledge to greater diversity, accessibility

Data on diversity on Canadian campuses is limited

Three Canadian torture victims receive $31 million in federal compensation

The RCMP, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service and Foreign Affairs all cited for mistakes

Most Read