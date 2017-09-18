Vanderhoof hosts BCRA 2017 Polaris Championship Rodeo finals

Vanderhoof was front and centre with rodeo fans and competitors last weekend as host of the British Columbia Rodeo Association (BCRA) Polaris Championship Rodeo Finals.

Events kicked off Friday, Sept, 15 and wrapped up Sunday, Sept. 17 as the Nechako Valley Rodeo Association teamed up with the BCRA to host the indoor rodeo at the Nechako Valley Exhibition Grounds. And all indications are that it was a great success.

The finals, which signal a wrap of the rodeo season for another year, attracted top competitors from around the province. Besides the usual line up of rodeo events there was also a hearty cowboy breakfast, a barn dance and extras like mutton busting, wild pony racing and mini bronc riding. A variety of concession items and ticket draws kept the crowd fed and checking their stubs for a chance to win a stall full of prizes including the grand prize, a Polaris side-by-side.

Quesnel and Kamloops kicked up some dust, with talents from these two towns winning four of the thirteen finals events on Sunday. Williams Lake, 150 Mile House, Pritchard, Cache Creek and Vanderhoof also had winners in the finals.

Undefeated performances across all events over the three days included the bulls champion, Lane Cork, from Quesnel and saddle bronc champion Joe Roberson, from Williams Lake.

The ladies barrels events were dominated by the Kamloops’ Wills sisters. McKenzie won the Friday semi-final and Brooks won both the Saturday semi-final and Sunday finals.

One small-town hero, Arlan Gulbranson, from Vanderhoof, dominated the steer wrestling event in front of cheering and highly entertained local crowds.

Friday Semi-Final Winners

Bulls: Lane Cork, Quesnel

Saddle bronc: Joe Roberson, Williams Lake

Bareback riding, Cash Kerner, 100 Mile House

Steer wrestling: Arlan Gulbranson, Vanderhoof

Open breakaway: Wyatte Copeland, Rose Prairie

Junior breakaway: Cole Harris, Courtenay and Brianna Billy, Williams Lake

Junior steers: Flint Gordon, Quesnel

Ladies barrels: McKenzie Wills, Kamloops

Junior barrels: Tatum Long, Terrace

Peewee barrels: Kaitlyn Lulua, 150 Mile House

Team roping: Chad Evenson, Pritchard and Mike Beers, Kamloops

Tie down roping: Clint Maier, Merrit

Saturday Semi-Final Winners

Bulls: Lane Cork, Quesnel

Saddle bronc: Joe Roberson, Williams Lake

Bareback riding: Cash Kerner, 100 Mile House

Steer wrestling: Colton Wardrop, Houston

Open breakaway: Allison Everett, 150 Mile House

Junior breakaway: Dyson Leneve, Quesnel and Justin Weaver, Kamloops

Junior steers: Colby McCullogh, 100 Mile House

Ladies barrels: Brook Wills, Kamloops

Junior barrels: Tatum Long, Terrace

Peewee barrels: Kailyn Lulua, 150 Mile House

Team roping: Tim Terepoki, Cache Creek and Ty Lytton, 100 Mile House

Tie down roping: Steve Lloyd, Quesnel

Sunday Finals Winners

Bulls: Lane Cork, Quesnel

Saddle bronc: Joe Roberson, Williams Lake

Bareback riding: Denver DeRose, Kamloops

Steer wrestling: Arlan Gulbranson, Vanderhoof

Open breakaway: Allison Everett, 150 Mile House

Junior breakaway: Justin Weaver, Kamloops

Junior steers: Elijah Gordon, Quesnel

Ladies barrels: Brook Wills, Kamloops

Junior barrels: Taylan James, Cache Creek

Peewee barrels: Kira Stowell, Quesnel

Team roping: Chad Evenson, Pritchard and Mike Beers, Kamloops

Tie down roping, Steve Lloyd, Quesnel

Brenda Ferguson with Arlan Gulbranson the 2017 BCRA Finals Steer Wrestling Champion (average winner). Photo submitted

Photo Fiona Maureen Photos by Fiona Maureen

Justin and Carson Weaver, Junior breakaway roping team from Kamloops. Photo Fiona Maureen

