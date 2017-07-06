Tyson Delay qualifies for Strongman provincials

A Williams Lake man placed second June 17 at the Kamloops Strongman Competition.

Photo submitted Williams Lake’s Tyson Delay completes at 300-pound sled pull during the Kamloops Strongman Competition last weekend.

A Williams Lake man placed second June 17 at the Kamloops Strongman Competition.

Tyson Delay, 22, made his mark at the event and, in turn, qualified for the provincial championships coming up this weekend in downtown Vancouver Sunday, July 9.

Delay competed in the lightweight division (under 200 pounds) and competed in a series of events where whoever tallied the most points was declared the winner.

“I matched the guy who got first for points, but he had won the previous event so that’s the tiebreaker,” Delay said.

In the Strongman Competition competitors compete in a 300-pound sled pull for 50 feet, where Delay lost that event by 10 seconds.

Then there is a deadlift, elimination style, which increased by 50 pounds each round. Delay won that with a 455 pound deadlift.

Another event was the overhead press medley including a 160-pound axle press, a 185-pound keg lift and a 200-pound log lift.

“We all only managed the axle and the keg but I did so 10-seconds faster than the other guys and won that, as well,” he said.

The final event included a series of stones at 160 pounds, 180 pounds, 200 pounds, 220 pounds and 240 pounds in weight where competitors were required to hoist them onto platforms.

Delay, who trains in powerlifting, said he loved the event.

“It was so much fun,” he said. “My wife, Brynn, was there and super supportive and it was difficult to train for. Really all you can do, the best training, is manual labour.

“The keg was full of water so it was sloshing around and all the rocks are odd shapes and sizes. It’s a completely different experience (than powerlifting). I think have a strong work ethic and working hard is one of the best things you can do for it.”

It was also Delay’s first Strongman Competition.

“There were about 20 guys there, and it was a great atmosphere,” he said.

“The guys are super friendly and cheering you on, and I was the only rookie there. All in all a great experience. I loved it.”