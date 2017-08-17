TRU offers indoor play time for young children and parents

Sessions start Friday, Aug.17 from 10 a.m. to noon and run Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

LeRae Haynes

Special to the Tribune/Advisor

Looking for a smoke-free play space for you and your young children?

Free, family indoor play sessions are being offered at Thompson Rivers University starting Friday, Aug.17 from 10 a.m. to noon.

The program is suitable for children 0-6 and their adult parents and caregivers. The sessions are the result of a partnership between Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex, Success by 6, Women’s Contact Society and Thompson Rivers University.

The two-hour sessions in the TRU gymnasium will be free-play, with some equipment provided.

The sessions are also an opportunity for parents to socialize and have fun with their children.

The sessions will run Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through September 8.

Sessions Monday, Aug. 21, Wednesday, Aug. 23 and Friday, Aug. 25 run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Sessions Monday, Aug. 28, Wednesday, Aug. 30 and Friday, Sept. 1 run from 10 a.m. to noon.

Sessions Wednesday, Sept. 6 and Friday September 8 run from 10 a.m. to noon.

For more information call 250-398-7665