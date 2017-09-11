Thunder Mountain Speedway back on track with Memorial racing

LeRae Haynes

Special to the Tribune

It was great racing action as usual at Thunder Mountain Speedway’s 2017 WESCAR Late Model Touring Series TMS Canadian Tire Memorial Race Sunday.

The event was originally scheduled for August 19, but was postponed until last weekend due to the wildfires, and further delayed from Saturday night until Sunday, due to rain.

But once the skies clearer, it was smooth sailing for the event which saw the mian attraction, the WESCAR Late Model Touring Series, won by Shane Harding, driving Bob Williams’ #5 car.

Canadian Tire Main Event/Memorial Trophy winners were #10 Sean Knott in Bone Stocks, #29 Allen Roberts in Pro-Mini and #27 Arnie Kunka in WL Forestry Supplies/NAPA Auto Street Stocks.

The whole day was memorial races, when pit crews, volunteers and drivers who have passed away are recognized, explained Thunder Mountain Speedway president Bob Lowen.

“From here to Prince George, Terrace, the Lower Mainland and the Okanagan – we’re one big racing family, and that’s why we do it,” he said. “It’s all about the camaraderie.”

Heat races, trophy class, and the main event – each class has a memorial trophy that’s been donated that the winners keep for a year.

The season will wrap up this weekend with a two-day racing event. On Saturday Sept. 16 there will be a points final championship with time trials at 5 p.m. and racing at 6 p.m. On Sunday starting at noon is the big finale, with Hit to Pass, Day of Destruction, Smoke Show and King of the Hill.

For more information visit www.thundermountainspeedway.ca

Some pics from September 10th . Congratulations winners Bone Stocks Shawn Knott, Pro Mini Allen Roberts, Williams Lake Forestry/NAPA Auto Street Stocks Arnie Kunka and WESCAR Late Model Touring Series Shane Harding. Thank you to our all fans, sponsors, and volunteers that made it all happen.