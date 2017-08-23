Terry Fox Run cancelled for 2017

The Terry Fox Run is the latest annual event in Williams Lake to fall victim to the wildfires.

Terry Fox Run organizer Sheila Wyse has announced the cancellation of the annual event as the community heals from the wildfires.

“I just started thinking about how tapped out people are right now, not just with volunteering but also financially and emotionally,” said Terry Fox organizer Sheila Wyse. “It would be just too hard to get up the enthusiasm needed for something like the Terry Fox Run.”

Wyse said the wildfire situation has left the community with many lingering concerns such as smoke-filled air, the unpredictability of the fires and a general sense of unease that remains throughout the city.

“The Harvest Fair and Tour de Cariboo were both cancelled, leading me to think that the Terry Fox Run should also be cancelled. I contacted Donna White, Provincial Director for B.C. and the Yukon for the Terry Fox Run. She was very supportive and I felt better about the decision after talking with her.”

Wyse said people who wish to support the Terry Fox Run can still do so through a variety of ways such as online, by mail or even through events she hopes local schools will still put on.

Terry Fox provincial director Donna White said in a letter she believes cancelling the run for Williams Lake was the right decision.

“With people out of work due to evacuations and the close of so many businesses, and the people that have been displaced, the Foundation recognizes, and supports the decision to cancel the Run

for this year so that the community can focus their efforts on helping each other,” White stated.

“Never fear, Williams Lake and it’s Terry Foxers, will be back in 2018, bigger and better than ever.”

For those who wish, donations can still be made through www.terryfox.org and there is still a donation page set up for the community at http://www.terryfox.ca/terryfoxrun/williamslake.