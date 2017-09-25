T-Wolves host icebreaker tournament in Williams Lake

If this past weekend was any indication, the Peewee Tier 2 Cariboo Amateur Hockey Association teams are going to have a season of competitive hockey ahead.
The Williams Lake Peewee Timberwolves hosted an icebreaker tournament at Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex Saturday where all teams had tight match-ups.
Friday evening, the T-Wolves held a close win over the Quesnel Thunder.
On Saturday the Vanderhoof Bears, a Tier 3 team invited to participate, proved to give the T-Wolves a run for their money with a 5-5 tie.
Saturday afternoon saw the Prince George Cougars take the lead against the T-Wolves to edge out a win.
The Peewee T-Wolves finalized their roster Sunday, and now have the 15 players, two goalies and four APs needed to move forward with their season.
Next up for the team is a Tier 2 tournament in Kelowna Oct. 13 to 17.