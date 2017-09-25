T-Wolves host icebreaker tournament in Williams Lake

Williams Lake Peewee Timberwolves goalie Luke Erlandson fends off an offensive attack from the Vanderhoof Bears Saturday during an icebreaker tournament at Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex Saturday. Angie Mindus photos

If this past weekend was any indication, the Peewee Tier 2 Cariboo Amateur Hockey Association teams are going to have a season of competitive hockey ahead.

The Williams Lake Peewee Timberwolves hosted an icebreaker tournament at Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex Saturday where all teams had tight match-ups.

Friday evening, the T-Wolves held a close win over the Quesnel Thunder.

On Saturday the Vanderhoof Bears, a Tier 3 team invited to participate, proved to give the T-Wolves a run for their money with a 5-5 tie.

Saturday afternoon saw the Prince George Cougars take the lead against the T-Wolves to edge out a win.

The Peewee T-Wolves finalized their roster Sunday, and now have the 15 players, two goalies and four APs needed to move forward with their season.

Next up for the team is a Tier 2 tournament in Kelowna Oct. 13 to 17.

A Tier 3 team, the Vanderhoof Bears did a great job staying competitive against the other Tier 2 Peewee teams Saturday during an icebreaker tournament hosted by the Williams Lake Timberwolves. Angie Mindus Photos