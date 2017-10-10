Students give their all at SD 27 Cross Country Run

Loud cheers and enthusiastic applause greeted all runners along the trail and into the home stretch Friday during the 46th annual School District 27 Cross Country Run.

In all, 316 students from 10 schools participated in the competition, which takes place over a section of Boitanio Park every year.

“It was a really good turnout and great weather,” said Chilcotin Road Elementary School principal Matt Cullum, one of the organizers of the highly anticipated event.

Cullum said he, along with other principals and teachers, enjoy the training leading up to the event as well as the event itself.

“It promotes a healthy lifestyle and provides competition for children,” he said of what he likes about it.

The run sees girls and boys in grades 3, 4 and 5 qualify to compete in the one-kilometre event. Grades 6 and 7 qualify to compete in a longer, one-and-a-half kilometre run.

This year Nesika, Mountview, Cataline, Chilcotin Road, 150 Mile, Horsefly, Grow, Big Lake, Marie Sharpe and LCSS schools took part.

