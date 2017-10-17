Williams Lake Stampeders’ Aaron Zurak and Jassi Sangha look for a pass from Tyrel Lucas as he fights his way through a trio of Kitimat defenders in second period action Sunday afternoon.
Stamps score two wins on home ice
Next home game Saturday, Oct. 28
The Williams Lake Stampeders netted two wins on a double header weekend in front of appreciative home fans Oct. 14 and 15.
Saturday evening saw the Stamps take on their rivals the Prince Rupert Rampage. The Stamps edged out a 2-1 win in a hard fought battle before a raucous crowd with just seconds left in overtime.
Sunday afternoon was an easier win for the Stamps, who defeated the Kitimat Ice Demons 8-2.
The next home game for the Stampeders will be a frightening affair as the Stamps take on the Quesnel Kangaroos for their Halloween game Saturday, Oct. 28. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m.
The Stamps get one past the Kitimat Ice Demons’ net minder Sunday afternoon.
Each year the Williams Lake Stampeders hand out game tickets to interested principals for deserving students. On Sunday the Stamps welcomed students from Big Lake Elementary who cheered on their teacher, Stampeders defencemen #24 Travis Flaherty. Photo courtesy of the Williams Lake Stampeders